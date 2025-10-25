Hawk Mountain leads home Futurity one-two-three for O'Brien

Hawk Mountain gave Aidan O’Brien a record-extending 12th success in the William Hill Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

In doing so, the Ronan Whelan-ridden Wootton Bassett colt led home a one-two-three for Ballydoyle, getting the better of a duel with Action through the final furlong to triumph by half a length and assume ante-post favouritism for next year's Derby.

Benvenuto Cellini was the 7-4 market leader in the hands of Christophe Soumillon for the final Group One of the season in Britain, but having momentarily loomed large he could not go with his stablemates in the closing stages.

O'Brien said of the 18-5 winner, who was providing him with his 23rd Group or Grade One winner of the season: "He gets a mile well, he's tough and he's classy, a beautiful horse.

"His big, he's strong and he's got an unbelievable mind, he's got everything you need, very straightforward to do everything with and you couldn't be happier with him.

"He's uncomplicated, he's powerful and does just what you want but we can't win these races without the team at home, it's such a big team effort I can't tell you.

"Next year you could get away with him being a miler but you could go up to middle distances with him.

"I'd say there's a lot more to come from him because his mind is so good. He's big but he's athletic, he's not too long, he's unusual really. He's so chilled."

Hawk Mountain's dam is Hydrangea, a dual Group One winner for O'Brien and from a famous Coolmore family.

"It's great for the lads as he's a home bred, top and bottom we've had generations of his pedigree," said O'Brien.

"A lot of thought goes into it from a big team of people and I'm so delighted for everybody, so many people are involved even before he's born. It costs a lot and we're just so grateful that these horses stay in Ireland."

Regarding the placed horses, O'Brien is looking forward to next year with those too.

"Benvenuto is a very good mover and while his dam (Newspaperofrecord) went in soft ground, Christophe said he just got stuck in it, he wasn't beaten very far, it was still a very good run," said O'Brien.

"We thought Action would handle the ground and that the winner could but the only way to find out is to run them."

He went on: "Hawk Mountain is a Classic horse who could start off over a mile, Action looks more a Derby type, we went that way with Delacroix last year when we probably shouldn't have. Action is Lambourn's brother and he stuck on really well."

For Whelan it was a fifth Group One winner but his association with O'Brien is growing.

"It's a big day for Ronan and I'm delighted for him. He's a very good rider, he's been around a long time now (riding for Mick Halford) and he's very experienced," said O'Brien.

"He's a big, strong powerful fella and he's becoming a big part of our team now so I couldn't be happier for him."