Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las and Wolverhampton feature live on Tuesday as Starzand makes hurdles debut

We have a busy day's racing on Tuesday with action from Ffos Las and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing...

1.58 Ffos Las - £230,000 purchase Starzand makes hurdles debut

Starzand makes his debut over hurdles as he returns to Ffos Las for the DragonBet Supporting British Racing Maiden Hurdle.

The five-year-old was purchased for £230,000 at the start of the year having won a point-to-point in December by 25 lengths. He then comfortably scored by seven-and-a-half lengths at the Welsh track on his sole bumper run for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White.

Harry and Dan Skelton team up with Big Cadillac who also makes his first start over hurdles and also won his sole bumper run back in January.

In-form Sean Bowen and Olly Murphy combine again with Gee Force Flyer who is having his first run under rules having scored in a point to point in December last year.

Ben Pauling's Dig Deep, a £230,000 purchase, and bumper winner Genovese are others to note in a field of 11.

3.28 Ffos Las - Filanderer bids to complete four-timer

Ten go to post in the Best Odds Guaranteed On DragonBet Handicap Chase where the majority of runners are making their seasonal reappearance.

One such contender is Filanderer for Hughie Morrison and Jonathan Burke. The nine-year-old comes into this contest off a hat-trick of wins last season over fences and connections will be hoping the gelding can start this campaign as he finished the last when winning over course and distance.

Nigel Hawke saddles Donnacha who is looking to complete a hat-trick of his own having won on both runs at the start of this year.

Real Stone was last seen finishing fifth for Dan Skelton in May at Uttoxeter and he will be hoping his gelding can record another success here where he has a strike-rate of 50 per cent.

Tommys Charm and Miralago are two others to keep an eye on.

7.30 Wolverhampton - 350,000gns Carnival Queen makes debut

A field of eight go to post for the Read Meg Nicholls' Blog At betmgm.co.uk Fillies' Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

Godolphin's 350,000gns Carnival Queen makes her debut for Charlie Appleby. Toby Moore is jocked up on the filly and will be hoping she can provide him with his first winner.

Joseph O'Brien saddles just his second runner at Wolverhampton with €260,000 filly Arrietty. His only previous challenger at the track was unplaced in 2024 and he will be hoping the two-year-old by Lope De Vega can improve on her fourth-placed finish on debut.

George Boughey will be hoping his filly Tryst can go one better than last time out at Newmarket, while 150,000gns Wootton Bassett filly Summer In Paris is another intriguing runner for James Owen and the Gredley family.

Best of the rest

2.28 Ffos Las - Baikal bids to maintain good form over hurdles.

8.00 Wolverhampton - Last-time-out-winners Novak and Captain Parma clash.