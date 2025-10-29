Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jumps action from Newton Abbott

We have jumps action to look forward to on Wednesday with racing from Newton Abbott, live on Sky Sports Racing...

1.23 Newton Abbot - A Pai De Nom takes on Gentleman Toboot

The opening South West Rail Solutions Ltd. Novices' Hurdle looks a belter with A Pai De Nom heading a field of eight.

Having showed useful form in a Chepstow bumper this time last year, Dan Skelton's five-year-old made a perfect start over hurdles when seeing off Maldini Milano over this course and distance last month. The form doesn't look anything special, but he is expected to build on that initial experience.

Gentleman Toboot, scored on his sole point start before showing plenty of ability in bumpers. David Pipe's charge has undergone wind surgery since finishing runner-up behind a Skelton horse at Chepstow and rates an intriguing contender for hurdling.

Maiden point-to-point victor Tommy Pickles looks the pick of the remainder.

2.53 Newton Abbot - Prolific King Of The Lake faces J J Moon

In-form King Of The Lake seeks a four-timer in this CompWiz Solutions For Business Handicap Hurdle.

The Jeremy Scott-trained seven-year-old has been a revelation since having a wind operation, winning all three starts readily. A facile winner at Wincanton in February started the winning sequence before he followed up at Newbury and Exeter and makes his return off an 11-pound higher mark.

J J Moon had been running well in defeat before claiming a first hurdles success at Exeter in March. He makes his seasonal reappearance having undergone wind surgery and may be better than a mark of 122.

Kayf Dancer finished behind Jingko Blue and The New Lion on his first two starts over hurdles before landing skinny odds at Exeter. He rates an exciting recruit to handicaps for the Philip Hobbs and Johnson White team.

1.53 Newton Abbot - Public Enemy and The Hardest Geezer clash

Public Enemy and The Hardest Geezer do battle in a competitive-looking Itus Events, Safety And Security Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

The Hardest Geezer has a mixed profile over hurdles, but the form of his Worcester maiden victory looks solid, and he is another who might improve having had another summer on his back.

Anthony Honeyball's Public Enemy doubled his tally over obstacles when comfortably scoring at Stratford in May and he rates a big player despite a six-pound rise in the weights.

Vaguely Royal makes his second start for Syd Hosie, while Green Sky will be popular to go one better than when second at Perth on his debut for the David Pipe team.

Best of the rest

2.23 Newton Abbot - Fair Class Four heat with Nicholls and Honeyball runners lining up.