Down Royal: Envoi Allen wins Champion Chase again for Henry de Bromhead

Envoi Allen registered a record third win in the BetVictor Champion Chase at Down Royal.

The 11-year-old moved ahead of fellow dual winners Beef Or Salmon, Kauto Star and Road To Respect as he found generously for pressure to repel all challengers in the Grade One highlight.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Darragh O'Keeffe, Envoi Allen was sent off an 11-4 chance with Found A Fifty the 2-1 favourite in what appeared to be a tight contest.

Galway Plate winner Western Fold set out to make all and was joined by Affordale Fury before Envoi Allen entered the argument to just edge in front at the third-last obstacle, before really starting to assert his authority after the penultimate fence.

Envoi Allen was well in control jumping the last and he kept galloping to see off Affordale Fury by three and three-quarter lengths, adding to his 2022 and 2024 wins this race, as well as making it a 10th Grade One victory of his career.

De Bromhead said: "What a horse, incredible! Amazing, what else can you say?

"Super ride from Darragh and fair play to everyone at home - Davy Roche and everyone involved - they had him absolutely spot on for today.

"Aren't we so lucky to have him?

"He has just been an incredible horse throughout his career and he just keeps coming back."

Envoi Allen has won six of his seven starts at Down Royal, with his only defeat coming when beaten just a neck by Gerri Colombe in this race two years ago, and he also boasts three Cheltenham Festival wins on his CV, with De Bromhead putting him amongst the very best he has handled.

He said: "Absolutely, he is up there with the best of them.

"To come back here every year and to win a Ryanair, everything he has done. He nearly won four (Champion Chases in Down Royal), he was just chinned in one.

"He is probably not as wild as he was (at home), but he is definitely as enthusiastic.

"He certainly has a laugh with some of his riders at home which is always good!

"It is brilliant for (owners) Cheveley Park, delighted for them. They are tremendous supporters and of the game."

Bookmakers make Envoi Allen a circa 33-1 chance for the Ryanair Chase next March but De Bromhead was in no rush to map out future plans straight after the race.

Asked if he could be lightly campaigned up to a spring festival, he added: "I don't really want to say anything yet, I'm not sure what will happen.

"He's getting a bit older now, but he didn't look it there, in fairness to him. Darragh said when he jumped the third-last it was like he had just come into the race, unreal.

"That is probably the most impressive he has won it in the last while. He is class."