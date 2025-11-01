Breeders' Cup 2025: Gstaad and Christophe Soumillon in cruise control to win Juvenile Turf for Aidan O'Brien

Despite missing the break from a wide draw, Gstaad stormed home to score in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf - a win which ascended Aidan O'Brien to the top of the championships' all-time table for winners.

Winner of the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and runner-up in three Group Ones since, most recently the Dewhurst, the Starspangledbanner colt brought by far the strongest form into the Grade One contest and Christophe Soumillon's mount had little trouble in picking up his rivals when asked by the Belgian ace.

Outfielder - who eventually finished last - and Hey Nay Nay set a strong pace up front, but Soumillon never panicked at any stage and after stealthily making up ground on the outside, his mount put the race to bed in a matter of strides, moving O'Brien onto the 21-winner mark at the Breeders' Cup.

He was also giving the master of Ballydoyle a record-extending eighth Juvenile Turf victory and a 26th at the top level this year, just two short of his own world record.

Balantina dazzles under Murphy

A daring rail move by Oisín Murphy and a brilliant turn of foot from Balantina secured a famous success for Donnacha O'Brien in the John Deere Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

With Aidan O'Brien's Precise an absentee, the race had a much more open look and it was Balantina who produced a career best, in a performance matched by the man in the saddle, whose call to switch to the inside close home in the mile feature proved inspired.

Chasing her hard at the line was Andrew Balding's Pacific Mission, running a huge race for Colin Keane to get as close as she did after missing the break.

Winning at the showpiece fixture for the first time, O'Brien said: "Precise is a champion filly and when she scratched it made it a bit easier for us, it's incredible. Oisín was majestic on her.

Image: Oisín Murphy rides Balantina, left, to victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

"We've been coming here for a long time, since we were babies, and it's nice to put one on the board.

"Her form was strong in the early part of the year and Steve [Weston, owner] made the shout to come to the Breeders' Cup. We came here feeling she was over-priced as she'd been training very well."

Murphy said: "She broke fairly. Donnacha and I didn't think she would have the early speed to lead, so I hoped I would get on the back of the right one, and I had Johnny Velazquez [on Ultimate Love] inside me.

"I asked her to switch leads and she took to the track really well, handling it as if it was made for her. It's a bit surreal. If she hadn't run in Ireland last time [fifth of six in the Debutante Stakes in August] she would have been fancied.

"Donnacha learned from his dad, he has a small string but finds good horses and doesn't complicate things. He's provided me with winners at a very healthy strike-rate.

"It's my seventh Group One of the year and a lot of them have been on bigger-priced horses. That's what you work really hard for."

O'Brien senior, meanwhile, was a proud onlooker, saying of his son's triumph: "Incredible, it's hard to believe, Donnacha always had great faith in this filly, he bought her at the sales himself. I'm delighted for Donnacha, it's a very special day."

Ted Noffey stays unbeaten in Breeders' Cup Juvenile

Ted Noffey maintained his unbeaten record with victory in the Fanduel Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

Trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by John Velazquez, the Into Mischief colt never let market rival Brant out of his sight and loomed large on his outside before taking over.

He looked to idle from there, as the Bob Baffert-trained Brant fought back and Mr A. P. defied his odds in finishing second, but Ted Noffey had enough in hand to take top honours and move to four wins from as many starts.

Image: John Velazquez rides Ted Noffey, center, to victoryin the Breeders' Cup Juvenile

Pletcher said: "The race unfolded like we thought it would, it looked like he idled and I was getting nervous for a second, but he found a little more.

"He's just a really good horse. I would say he is [a worthy Kentucky Derby favourite] for now."

Cy Fair too good for True Love and company

Cy Fair foiled a strong European challenge that included Cheveley Park Stakes winner True Love to land the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint for trainer George Weaver.

As expected, the Wesley Ward-trained Schwarzenegger blasted out of the gates and was the one to catch, while in contrast Aidan O'Brien's race favourite True Love was always up against it from an early stage, having to race five deep.

Backers of Schwarzenegger might have known their fate straightening for home and it was not long before Cy Fair and Irad Ortiz Jr shot past. True Love's stablemate Brussels (Christophe Soumillon) made strong late gains to take second, with the James Owen-trained Aspect Island an excellent third in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

Weaver saddled Crimson Advocate to win the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot in 2023 - and might pay a visit with this daughter of Not This Time.

He said: "We like going to England and this filly might. We'll map out a plan that could include Royal Ascot."

Soumillon felt Brussels may have been a touch unfortunate, saying: "He jumped slowly and was a bit scared when the gates opened, but he made a big forward move from the back.

"I hoped today would be good and finishing second was a solid run, given he missed the break."

Riding at his final Breeders' Cup, Dettori said: "I had a great trip and only lost second in the closing stages. I'm asking myself why I am giving up."