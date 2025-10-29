Frankie Dettori: Legendary jockey to bow out in America after Breeders' Cup rides

Frankie Dettori has announced he will be retiring from race riding in America following Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup card at Del Mar.

Dettori initially intended to hang up his saddle at the end of the 2023 season in Britain but he reversed that decision and has instead spent the last two years plying his trade in the United States.

The 54-year-old has now called time again on his career as a jockey, stating this year's Breeders' Cup fixture will be his last before he fulfils a long-held ambition to ride in South America before finally bowing out.

In a statement on X, he said: "Following the Breeders Cup on Saturday, I will be retiring from race riding in the United States and concluding my career with a few rides in South America, something I've always wanted to do.

"It has been an honour to compete at the highest level of this sport for over four decades. I'm deeply grateful to my family, the owners, trainers, stable staff, and of course the supporters who have made my career possible.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this incredible journey.

"Ciao, Frankie."

Dettori rode his first winner in Italy back in 1986, registering his initial British success the following year before enjoying a swift ascent through the ranks that saw him crowned champion apprentice in 1989.

He went on to be British champion on three occasions and won every British Classic at least twice, famously having 14 unsuccessful attempts in the Derby before he finally broke his duck on Authorized in 2007.

He has been associated with numerous equine greats, including dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Enable and top stayer Stradivarius in more recent years.

Image: Enable was one of Frankie Dettori's most reputable mounts

His glittering CV includes many of the world's showpiece events, including notching 15 winners at the Breeders' Cup meeting itself, his most recent coming aboard Inspiral in 2023.

The Italian shot to prominence when famously making the headlines with his 'Magnificent Seven' at Ascot in 1996 - winning all seven races at the Berkshire track at huge odds.

He originally planned for 2023 Champions Day at Ascot to be his swansong, but following a stellar campaign that included Group One wins with the likes of Mostahdaf and Inspiral, Dettori announced he would not retire but instead relocate to America.

Dettori duly delighted the Ascot crowd when riding King Of Steel to win the Champion Stakes on his final British mount before departing to California where he soon hit the Grade One target for Bob Baffert aboard Newgate in the Santa Anita Handicap.

He has continued to ride with success in the States but the Japanese-trained runner Argine will bring the curtain down his American stint in the Breeders' Cup Mile.