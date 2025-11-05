Today on Sky Sports Racing: Unbeaten Listed winner Sober Glory makes hurdling debut at Chepstow live on Wednesday

After an unbeaten campaign in bumpers, Sober Glory heads to Chepstow on Wednesday afternoon in search of victory on his hurdling debut for the Philip Hobbs and Johnson White team.

2.30 Chepstow - Unbeaten Listed winner Sober Glory headlines

All eyes will be on Sober Glory as he makes his eagerly-anticipated hurdling debut in the Angela Nettlefold Memorial 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle at Chepstow, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Johnson and Hobbs-trained five-year-old claimed a point-to-point victory before scoring on all three bumper starts last season. The last of those wins came in Listed company and he will be expected to make a winning return under Ben Jones.

Dan Skelton saddles Kadastral who built on his debut second to land a Newbury bumper in March. That was a taking performance and, with the second having won since, he tops the dangers under Harry Skelton.

Another to note is Chepstow runner-up Grand Garcon, who runs for Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat team. Jockey Harry Cobden has a 25 per cent strike-rate around the track in the last five years and the riders' course experience could prove pivotal.

Joe Tizzard's Tennessee Tango looked much-improved when chasing home Sinchi Roca at Taunton the last day. A step up to class four company should not present the issues seen when competing at Listed level back in December.

3.00 Chepstow - The Kemble Brewery and Roysse head over fences

A competitive affair sees The Kemble Brewery and Roysse make their fencing debuts in the NMS UK Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls have always held The Kemble Brewery in high regard and he repaid that faith with two wins over hurdles before disappointing at Sandown in March. He has undergone a wind operation since then and looks an exciting recruit to chasing.

Roysse is another who showed solid form over hurdles and could improve over the larger obstacles. He brings in a rating of 122 and must be feared if granted a safe round on his seasonal reappearance.

Palacio saw off French Ship on his comeback last year but could not progress from there, while former point-to-point winner Ben Solo is another with each-way claims. If he can be forgiven for a dire display in the dying embers of 2024/25, Boyles Hill also enters calculations having won at Chepstow the start prior, although he has been nudged up 7lb since.

12.30 Chepstow - Carlenrig and Gillespie make hurdling debuts

A cracking opening Heckler & Koch - No Compromise Maiden Hurdle with Carlenrig and Gillespie locking horns.

Dan Skelton's Carlenrig made a sparkling debut when winning a point-to-point at Hexham and must be watched in the betting on this stable and rules debut.

Nicholls saddles Gillespie who ran out a comfortable winner at Ffos Las on his only start to date and rates a big player under Cobden.

The Rocking Man warrants respect having scored at this track on his debut last year before chasing home a pair of useful rivals in two subsequent starts.

Best of the rest

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle begins her seven-week stint in Hong Kong with some nice rides at Happy Valley on Wednesday morning - live on Sky Sports Racing from 10.40am.

Back on home soil, Kripticjim and Tales Of Brewery do battle in division two of Chepstow's Heckler & Koch - No Compromise Maiden Hurdle at 1pm. Like the aforementioned Sober Glory, the former dons the Brocade Racing silks made famous by Native River and arrives on the back of a seven-length triumph in class two company at Exeter.

Double Measure should be primed to go well in the 2pm Angela Nettlefold Memorial 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle, having caught the eye with a taking debut triumph at Uttoxeter last term. He has had a long break but there are few better pilots than Harry Skelton to steer the horse to another victory.

Across the channel, Auteuil plays host to the Listed Prix Triquerville at 2.22pm, featuring Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm's Le Rouge Est Mis.