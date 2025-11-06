Today on Sky Sports Racing: Irish Grand National winner Haiti Couleurs returns to action at Newbury

Don't miss a moment of quality National Hunt racing from Newbury and Sedgefield, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 Newbury - Haiti Couleurs and Tranquil Sea contest feature

Gold Cup contender Haiti Couleurs takes on Tranquil Sea in the feature Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Newbury.

The Rebecca Curtis-trained eight-year-old ended last season with spectacular success at the Cheltenham Festival before landing the Irish Grand National under a superb Sean Bowen ride. He reverts to hurdles for this seasonal return as his connections have one eye on the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

Bottom weight Tranquil Sea has shown useful form since joining Dan Skelton from Paul Nolan, landing a Chepstow handicap hurdle with a bit to spare. He rates an each-way player in an open field.

Of the remainder, East India Express needs to bounce back after a fall at Cheltenham, while last-time winners Bill Baxter and Thanksforyourhelp are worth a watch in the market.

1.40 Newbury - Promising pair Captain Hugo and Wilstar clash

A super running of this Agetur UK 40th Anniversary In Business Maiden Hurdle at Newbury sees Captain Hugo among a field of 12.

Hobbs and Johnson White's charge progressed from his debut to claim a Worcester bumper by nine lengths, and he looks an interesting prospect for jumping with Sean Houlihan booked to ride.

Wilstar, a half-brother to Douvan and Jonbon, won on the second of his two bumper runs last season and should improve over obstacles for the powerful Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen combination.

The Robert Stephens-trained Caballero Cliff ran a creditable fourth in the Champion Bumper after being sent off a 100/1 shot and is an intriguing contender first time over obstacles here.

Sinnatra was a pricey purchase as a three-year-old and warrants respect as he debuts for Dan Skelton having switched from the Paul Nicholls yard. He impressed on debut at Chepstow before struggling in the mud at Windsor and can do better in these quicker conditions.

3.25 Newbury - Outlaw Peter faces Leader In The Park

A tricky-looking Daily Racing Boosts At BetVictor Handicap Chase sees Outlaw Peter top a field of four.

Paul Nicholls' nine-year-old is a three-time winner over fences and has dropped 3lb since finishing fifth at Kempton in March. He has a decent record when fresh and might take some stopping under Harry Cobden, despite carrying 12 stone.

Leader In The Park scored on two of his first three runs over fences before struggling to land a blow when favourite at Ayr in April. He rates the obvious danger for his in-form trainer Ben Pauling.

Marvel De Cerisy was underwhelming at Ascot the last day but has now switched to Christian Williams from the Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm combination. This lad should be watched in the market ahead of the off as he is an unknown quantity on British soil.

Lord Baddesley completes the quartet for Anthony Honeyball with Rex Dingle in the plate.

Best of the rest

Alongside Newbury, Sedgefield also hosts National Hunt racing on Thursday afternoon. The 12.45pm Canine Premier Flex Plus Joint Supplement Maiden Hurdle from the North East sees Swingingonthesteel go for the hat-trick for the Rebecca Menzies team. He justified odds-on favouritism over this course and distance when last seen and looks primed to go in again despite the step up in class.

Sedgefield's 1.55pm Fairlight Studio Returns From Canada Novices' Hurdle sees Paul Nicholls' Absolutely Doyen face the Jeremy Clarkson-owned The Hawkstonian. The latter horse ran ok in second despite a wide margin of defeat when returning from a wind operation and is an intriguing prospect first time out over hurdles.

Nicky Henderson's Fierce Warrior looks the one to beat in the Michael & Olivia Watson Novices' Handicap Chase, having won last time out. Jockey Brian Hughes is somewhat of a Sedgefield specialist too, with a 25 per cent strike rate over the last five years at the track.

At Newbury, Andashan and Double Oberon headline the OLBG Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at 1.05pm, with the hat-trick seeking Inside Man also in the mix.

Heron In The Park and Khrisma go head-to-head in the 2.15pm CSP Mares' Novices' Hurdle before the 4pm British Horse Society Open National Hunt Flat Race - which was won by El Cairos last term - closes the card.