Fighting Fifth Hurdle: Constitution Hill & The New Lion lead all-star cast for Newcastle Grade One

The New Lion, Constitution Hill and Anzadam are among 12 high-class entries for the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 29.

Dan Skelton's The New Lion currently heads ante-post lists for the Champion Hurdle in March, so impressive was he as a novice last season.

Bought by JP McManus after winning the Challow Hurdle in December, he remained unbeaten with a gutsy display in the Turners Novices' Hurdle but has not raced over two miles since April 2024.

It is fair to say quite a lot has happened to Constitution Hill since he won the race in 2022.

He looked to have the world at his feet back then and his first season out of novice company went swimmingly.

He missed the 2023 renewal, which took place at Sandown due to heavy ground having been frozen off at Newcastle, and then missed the rest of the campaign having scoped dirty following an unsatisfactory racecourse gallop at Kempton.

Image: The New Lion, winner of the Turners Novices' Hurdle

While last season started well with two wins, it ended with him falling at Cheltenham and Aintree and running no sort of race at Punchestown, so he undoubtedly has questions to answer now.

Nicky Henderson has also entered Lulamba, owned by Jim and Marie Donnelly, despite plans to send him novice chasing. Similar sentiments had been announced about Sir Gino before he stepped in to replace Constitution Hill last year.

Image: Lulamba strolls to victory at Ascot on British racecourse debut

Also owned by the Donnellys is Willie Mullins' Anzadam, lightly raced but full of promise in everything he has done to date.

The current champion, Jeremy Scott's Golden Ace, is another with something to prove following her recent comeback at Wetherby when she ran no sort of race.

Burdett Road, Celtic Dino, Colonel Mustard, Give It To Me Oj, Kargese, Kateira and Zanndabad complete the list.