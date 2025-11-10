Aamilah Aswat makes history at Kempton as Britain's first black female jump jockey

Teenager Aamilah Aswat made history as the first ever black British female jump jockey to race when coming fifth in the JCB Handicap Hurdle at Kempton Park on Monday.

She was aboard the Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls-trained Guchen in the handicap hurdle.

Being of Jamaican and Indian heritage, Aswat found it hard growing up in Gloucester as she would be the subject of racial abuse, but got into racing after her father's friend gave her a ride.

The 19-year-old learnt to ride at St James' City Farm and joined the inaugural Riding A Dream Academy scholarship programme in 2021-22 (where she was sponsored by The Jockey Club) which supports young people from diverse ethnic communities into horse racing.

Image: Aamilah Aswat completed the inaugural Riding A Dream Academy scholarship programme in 2021-22, (image credits: John Hoy / The Jockey Club)

Aswat said: "I can't believe that my dream to race has finally come true. I couldn't ask for a better horse - Guchen gave me such a great feeling and I will remember this day forever.

"I just wanted to get round safely and repay the trust that Kim and Mat have had in me. I am so grateful to them and the owners, the Friends of Ebony Horse Club for giving me this opportunity.

Growing up, Aswat looked up to Khadijah Mellah who won the Magnolia Cup in 2019, becoming the first British Muslim woman to win a horse race in Britain and co-founded the Riding A Dream Academy.

"I am really proud to be the first black British female jump jockey," she added. "When I was growing up I looked up to Khadijah [Mellah] and I hope that now other young people will look up to me as well and know that they can also reach their dreams."

Mellah's historic win at the Magnolia Cup is also set to be the subject of a new film directed by Top Boy's Ashley Walters.

"I have watched Aamilah progress over the years and I could not be more excited and proud to see her race today," Mellah said.

"She is a brilliant role model for the other Riding a Dream Academy students. Visibility is so important and I am excited for her to have the opportunity to display her talent and hard work.

"Huge thanks to Kim Bailey, Mat Nicholls and their team and also the Friends of Ebony for facilitating this huge day. It is a privilege to support the next generation and Aamilah is the future of talent in horse racing."

In an interview with Sky Sports last year, Aswat detailed how her love for the thrill of riding is what got her hooked on the sport, but also how she hopes to inspire others just how Mellah did her.

"When I was young I looked up to Khadijah, so I am hoping that more people could maybe look up to me and come forward because that's what we need, more jockeys that look like me," Aswat said.

"Who don't think they can't do it just because they're not white.

"Whenever I come into any race yard or at the races, it automatically feels daunting because you look around and don't see anyone of your colour but everyone is very welcoming."