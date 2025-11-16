Today on Sky Sports Racing: Unanswered Prayers looks to retain Southern National at Fontwell

It's Southern National day at Fontwell, with last year's winner Unexpected Party well fancied to retain his crown.

2.05 Fontwell - Last year's winner Unanswered Prayers returns

Unanswered Prayers bids to go back-to-back in a thrilling Betgoodwin Southern National Handicap Chase at Fontwell.

The Chris Gordon-trained nine-year-old benefitted from the drop in class to claim this prize last year. Given he has had a prep run, he should be primed off just 1lb higher in the weights.

Shantou Lucky is a live contender for the James Owen team. He landed a fourth chasing success at Plumpton earlier this month and a 7lb higher mark might not stop him for the James Owen team, who have a 24 per cent strike rate around Fontwell in the last five years.

Stablemate Ivane chased home Shantou Lucky in the aforementioned contest and has each-way chances along with the Johnson & Hobbs' runner Livin On Luco, who has Callum Pritchard taking off 5lb.

3.07 Auteuil - Sel Jem headlines stellar Grade 1 field

Sel Jem is the star act among a field of 12 for this Grade 1 Prix la Haye Jousselin at Auteuil.

Lageneste and Macaire's Sel Jem warmed up for a crack at this top-level contest with a striking victory in the Grade 3 Prix Heros XII and a similar performance would see him tough to beat under Johnny Charron.

Toscana Du Berlais will hope to reverse the form from last month, while several have place claims including Emmanuel Clayeux's Grade 1 runner-up Kolokico, who will be ridden by James Reveley.

1.32 Fontwell - Galactic Charm and Game Colours clash

A competitive-looking Bet Clever Betgoodwin Handicap Hurdle despite just the seven runners.

Galactic Charm has finished runner-up on his last three starts but does bring in winning course-and-distance form. Gary and Josh Moore's charge is still just a four-year-old and must not be dismissed on this seasonal reappearance.

Game Colours has undergone a wind operation since last seen running second at Cheltenham in April. That was a fine effort in defeat, and he has more to give over hurdles with Rex Dingle booked.

Officer Of State has plenty of placed form to his name, while Love Tree cannot be ruled out for Fiona Shaw and James Best.

Best of the rest

Auteuil's 11.30am Prix Fondeur opens up our action across the channel, before Leopard Du Berlais headlines proceedings in the Prix Cambaceres at 1.15pm.

Afterwards, the Grade 1 Prix Maurice Gillois sees Leader Sport take on Lanivtsi, with World Apart also in the mix under Johnny Charron.

The 2.22pm Prix Renaud du Vivier has been won by some classy types including Il Est Francais, with Gainsford well-fancied this time around.