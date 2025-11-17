Today on Sky Sports Racing: Plumpton and Newcastle host live action

Don't miss a moment of action over jumps from Plumpton, alongside flat racing on Newcastle's all-weather.

2.20 Plumpton - Nardaran seeks hat-trick in feature

Nardaran seeks a hat-trick in the feature in this afternoon's card at Plumpton.

The winner of this Old Gold Racing Handicap Hurdle bags £22,500, which has attracted the big yards to the Sussex track. One of them is Paul Nicholls whose charge who will look to clinch a hat-trick in the space of a month under Harry Cobden for Martin Broughton.

He bolted up to win by nine lengths at this venue on October 20 over two miles before following up with a win at Sandown. Carrying a penalty of 8lb, Cobden lifted this bay gelding to win easily by just under three lengths. He has been raised another 7lb for that victory but Nicholls will be hoping the handicapper hasn't caught up with his hopeful.

Nardaran faces nine other rivals, including ten-year-old Faivoir who hasn't won since he landed the County Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2023. However, on that form alone he could easily win this so he may be the one to halt the Nardaran hat-trick bid.

Tristan Durrell takes 3lbs off Listentoyourheart for the in-form Skelton team, with this mare now 1lb lower than he last winning mark. Nicky Henderson saddles Goblet Of Fire here, whilst Gold For Alec's improvement on his last appearance makes him an interesting contender.

3.19 Plumpton - Ballynaheer bids to defy 6lb rise

In today's Arc Supports Charlotte Savill Memorial Raceday Handicap Chase we have Ballynaheer who will bid to defy a 6lb penalty.

David Dennis' charge comes here off the back of a candid win at Warwick at the beginning of the month where he won by just under five lengths in the PricedUp The Jumps Handicap Chase. He comes here with 6lb extra on his back but the way he went about his win at Warwick would indicate there was more under the bonnet.

Top-rated Ballyfinn hasn't been seen since underperforming at Fontwell in May over hurdles and comes here today for his chase debut for the inform Rex Dingle and Anthony Honeyball combination.

3.35 Newcastle - Teumessias Fox heads 0-105 handicap

Teumessias Fox heads the feature on the card in today's opening Midnite A Next Generation Betting App Handicap at Newcastle!

Andrew Balding's gelding - owned by King Power - bought up his first win here on his third career start in March 2022 and comes here off the back off some below par form, but was in behind Breeders' Cup Turf winner Ethical Diamond at the Royal meeting in June. That would indicate there could be some substance to his form and William Carver steps in for the ride here.

The second-highest rated runner here is Frances Ethel, who had nine starts in Hong Kong prior to switching to William Haggas' yard in October and debuted in the Newmarket Pony Academy Pride Stakes where he finished last of nine. Having won four times in Hong Kong and been afforded further time to settle at Haggas' yard, one would imagine further improvement will be expected.