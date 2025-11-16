Greatwood Hurdle: Joe Tizzard hails 'proper performance' from Alexei at Cheltenham

Alexei announced himself as a real prospect for Joe Tizzard with his performance in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The German-bred gelding was second to Celtic Dino in the Welsh Champion Hurdle on his seasonal reappearance and then won a valuable Ascot handicap, races that led nicely into his well-backed Greatwood bid, for which his Chepstow conqueror was a non-runner due to the ground.

Sent on his way as the 100-30 favourite under Brendan Powell, after travelling handily throughout he showed plenty of ability to work his way through the field and hit the front up the hill, powering clear after the last for an emphatic six-length triumph.

"He went up 7lb for his Ascot performance, (but) came out of it really well and I thought this was the best I'd had him but this was a step up again. To go away like he did after the last, it was a proper performance," said Tizzard, who also enjoyed a winner earlier on the card through the Powell-ridden Triple Trade.

"Coming to the last, I did just wonder what he was going to find, but Brendan said he wanted company coming down to it because he just has a look when he gets to the last.

"He won over two-mile-three in his maiden last year, so a fast-run two miles is ideal for him. The ground was my only concern, but it didn't hinder him at all."

He added: "I'm just enjoying what he's doing at the moment, Ascot was only two weeks ago and he ran a blinder at Chepstow, so we've had two cracking weekends with him. I'm mindful that he's done that twice in a fortnight, and on slower ground this time.

"I haven't got a plan with him, the plan was these two and that's where we're at.

"Garth and Anne (Broom) are the best owners you can wish for, they deserve every success they get."

A delighted Garth Broom, whose most famous day at Cheltenham to date was with Native River in the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup, added: "He was more impressive there than he was at Ascot, wasn't he?

"We looked up his German form and he'd run well on soft and heavy over there. I think he could be (better than a handicapper)."

Soldier Reeves strikes, with Ambiente Friendly fourth on hurdling debut

Soldier Reeves sparkled in the mallardjewellers.com Maiden Hurdle, as last year's Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly had to settle for fourth on his hurdling bow at Cheltenham.

Dan and Harry Skelton's superb run of form was continuing with the 14-1 winner, who prevailed by a half a length on what was his own hurdling debut, with Gaelic Pride in second and Bespoke Tailor the third horse home.

The James Owen-trained Ambiente Friendly, meanwhile, an 11-2 chance under Sam Twiston-Davies, was faced with a very different contest to his 2024 effort behind the much-vaunted City Of Troy at Epsom. He led with a healthy advantage for a long way before tiring, although to his credit he did not drop away and kept trying.

Of Soldier Reeves, Dan Skelton said: "He was way too keen in bumpers and if he ran in bumpers for much longer he was going to learn to over-race. Even the at the last there, he over-jumped. He's got a lot to learn, but he's got a big engine. I thought he could win, I didn't necessarily think we would, but I thought he could.

"I think we'll stick at two miles for as long as we dare, really. I want to teach him to race properly."

Anthony Honeyball's Kdeux Saint Fray showed his ability over fences in the Bottlegreen Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

A faller on debut over the larger obstacles, he put up a true showing of his potential when striking at 13-2 under Jonathan Burke, with his stablemate Jordans Cross this time the faller when the 11-4 favourite.

Honeyball said: "He jumped like we thought he could today, he handled the ground and is just a nice horse going forward. I thought it was a tough race, top-weight and a five-year-old and I was wondering if I'd done the right thing, but he came through it and toughed it out well.

"We'll go for the John Francome at Newbury now."

He added of Jordans Cross: "He seems fine, I think he'll be fine, but I'll see what they say whether he's got a few nicks. I think he'd have been bang there with the winner."

The Hine Solicitors Talking Sense Handicap Chase proved one for the Joe Tizzard team, with Brendan Powell steering Triple Trade (7-1) to a neck victory over Torneo.

Marble Sands then relished a step up in the trip to take the Oddschecker Handicap Chase for David Killahena and Graeme McPherson, a four-length victory at 7-1 under Kielan Woods.

The concluding Three Counties Christmas Open National Hunt Flat Race was taken by Tom Cooper's Saint Clovis, a 12-1 shot who was ridden by Harry Cobden to win by four and three quarter lengths.