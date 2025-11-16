Troytown Handicap Chase: Answer To Kayf takes honours for Terence O'Brien at Navan

Terence O’Brien’s Answer To Kayf was the toast of Navan in landing the Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase.

Ridden by John Shinnick as an 11-1 shot, the nine-year-old built on his novice chasing experience from last term and the sixth-placed run at Punchestown on seasonal debut that clearly set him up well for this big-race assignment.

With Shinnick claiming a valuable 3lb, O'Brien's charge ran an incredibly game race to see off all challengers on the run to the line, claiming a two-and-a-quarter-length victory from Gavin Cromwell's Yeah Man and the Ian Donoghue-trained Dunboyne.

"I don't know how much planning we did, it was an obvious enough race for him. The ground came right at the right time for him," said O'Brien. "On quicker ground, I'd say he is not the same horse.

"Down the bottom of the back straight, I thought we were in serious trouble, but in fairness he had a lot of heart and Johnny gave him a super ride. I'm delighted for Johnny because he'd got a five-day suspension (which was set to rule him out of the ride) and I thought it was very unfair. He appealed it and they allowed him to ride today. I'm thrilled for him."

He added: "Denis (O'Connor, owner) and I are great friends for a long time. It is a tough game and it has been hard. It is great to deliver. Coming up here today, did I think I was going to win? No, I didn't. I would have been thrilled if I was in the first five or six.

"There is more to life than racing, but I suppose it brings out the emotion in people. It is just fantastic to win a race here like this.

"I was second in it a couple of years back with Glenquest, about 10 years ago I'd say. You think you might not get a chance again because these handicaps are so competitive."

Kalypso'chance makes no mistake at second time of asking over hurdles

Kalypso'chance showed more of his true ability to take the John Lynch Carpets & Flooring Monksfield Novice Hurdle at Navan for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned chestnut had previously performed well in a point-to-point and two bumpers, after which he was upped in grade to finish out of the money in the Grade One National Hunt Flat contests at Cheltenham and Punchestown.

Image: Kalypso'chance and Jack Kennedy win the Monksfeld Novice Hurdle (Grade 3) for trainer Gordon Elliott. (Healy Racing)

His hurdling debut at Down Royal ended in a well-beaten second and Elliott admitted to feeling underwhelmed by the run, but he returned to action at Grade Three level at Navan to run a far better race as the winner at 3-1, accounting for Paul Nolan's The Big Clubman by a length and a quarter.

"We were disappointed in him the last day, but I'd say two miles was just too short and a lot of ours just needed the run at that stage," the trainer said. "I was probably trying to be clever splitting them all up in Down Royal.

"I was nervous of running him back so quick, but in fairness it was the right decision.

"He was tough and in fairness to him, he was a different horse there today. You could see the way he was travelling with his head down, he was happy. In Down Royal, his head was in the air and he never jumped.

"He had good bumper form last year and probably tapered off a bit at the end of the year, but that was back to more like it today.

"I'd say that's it (his trip, two and a half miles) and he could go further as well.

"Maybe straight to Naas because he's after having two quick runs.

"Like most of those Gigginstown horses, he was bought to be a big chaser. I'd say whatever he does over hurdles, it is going to be chasing down the road."