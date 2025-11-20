Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield, Newcastle and Southwell

We have a busy day’s racing on Thursday with All-Weather action from Lingfield, Newcastle and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing...

1.55 Lingfield - Fairy Glen and Understudy seek Listed honours

A deep renewal of this Listed BetMGM River Eden EBF Fillies' Stakes where Understudy and Fairy Glen headline.

The Gosden-trained Understudy is top-rated with a mark of 101, having shown plenty of ability in Group and Listed contests this summer. She scored on her sole all-weather start at Southwell and sets a good standard for her rivals to aim at.

Fairy Glen is a tough and gutsy filly. Simon and Ed Crisford's four-year-old has progressed with each run and very nearly scored in this grade at Bath last month. Both career successes arrived on the all-weather and she looks an obvious threat.

Loughville, Desert Spring and Favorite Memory head an extensive shortlist.

2.30 Lingfield - Hat-trick seeking Sky Safari heads the market

In-form Sky Safari tops the betting for this Listed BetMGM Fleur De Lys EBF Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield.

James Fanshawe's charge is a perfect 4-4 on the all-weather after winning at Wolverhampton before notching a treble at Kempton. She heads up in class but, with the form of her latest start boosted by the runner-up, she will prove a tough nut to crack.

Several have each-way claims including Sunlit Uplands and Rajindri but it may be Shuwari who gives her the most to think about. Olly Sangster's filly scored in this grade at ParisLongchamp on her penultimate run and can be forgiven a poor effort at Doncaster.

5.45 Newcastle - Badri and Marching Mac contest feature sprint

A competitive Midnite A Next Generation Betting App Handicap at Newcastle with Badri and Marching Mac among a field of 11.

Top-weight Badri has not been at his best in recent starts, but this dual course and distance winner has slipped down the weights and is now just a pound higher than when winning in July.

The Phil McEntee-trained Marching Mac arrives in fine spirits. Having scored at Bath and Leicester in October he ended the month with a narrow second and makes plenty of appeal as he switches to the all-weather.

Recent Newcastle victor Lethal Nymph is worth a mention.

Best of the rest

4.30 Southwell - Galileo Island looks to complete a treble for the Marco Botti team and, back from a break, should prove tough to beat with Luke Catton taking off a valuable three pounds.

6.30 Southwell - Aberama Gold is set to make his 20th start for the year in a competitive sprint contest with 13 runners here to take him on. The evergreen eight-year-old looks sure to give his running once more.

7.00 Southwell - Another warm heat with the prolific Berkshire Sundance and treble-seeking New York Minute likely to be fancied.

6.00 Southwell - An intriguing Novice with Andre Balding, Ralph Beckett, Simon and Ed Crisford, William Haggas and Charlie Johnston all represented.

3.35 Newcastle - Decent opener with Military Cross looking to go one better having filled the runner-up spot on all four of his starts.

12.10 Lingfield - Richie's Rocket is one to note having shown lots of promise in a Newmarket Maiden on his first outing.