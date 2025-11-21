Today on Sky Sports Racing: Idaho Sun faces Doctor Blue in top clash at Ascot

Ascot is the venue for Friday's top class National Hunt action - all live on Sky Sports Racing...

12.50 Ascot - Exciting novices Idaho Sun and Doctor Blue clash

An intriguing renewal of this Bet With Ascot Donation Box Scheme 'Introductory' Hurdle at Ascot.

This is sure to be informative despite the four runners, and all eyes will be on Champion Bumper sixth Idaho Sun. Harry Fry has won this race on three occasions in the past and Idaho Sun's form has a strong look to it, being franked on several occasions. He impressed on hurdles debut at Fontwell and is taken to concede weight all round.

Doctor Blue is an exciting prospect for the Sam Thomas team and rates the chief danger under Dylan Johnston. Just held when second on his hurdles bow at Cheltenham last month, he will be expected to benefit from that and could put it up to the Fry runner.

Red Oak and Getawhisky may battle it out for minor honours, with the former runner arriving off the back of two runner-up finishes at Kilbeggan. This is his first run for new trainer James Owen, and the market should give a fair indication as to his chances.

2.00 Ascot - Your Darling and Courtland headline

A tricky puzzle to solve despite the five runners in this Join Ladbrokes Bet £5 Get £30 Handicap Chase.

Ben Pauling's Your Darling returns from a 544-day break having scored at Uttoxeter when last seen in May 2024. Now a 10-year-old, he will need to show he retains enthusiasm for his jumping, but this dual course and distance winner warrants respect.

Courtland has struggled to get his head in front this summer but was only narrowly denied at Sandown last time and he must be respected off the same mark.

Royal Jewel is a likeable type who justified favouritism when claiming a Newton Abbot handicap last month and must be considered in this better Grade.

Lord Baddesley cannot be ruled out having won at Newbury, while Neon Moon completes a quality quintet.

1.25 Ascot - Lucky Place faces Beat The Bat on chasing bow

Lucky Place makes his eagerly anticipated fencing debut in the Get Your Ladbrokes Free Ascot Bet 'Chasing Excellence' Beginners' Chase at 1.25pm.

The Nicky Henderson-trained six-year-old took the Grade 2 Ascot Hurdle on this card last year and ended the season rated 153 over hurdles. He is expected to excel over the larger obstacles and will be warm order to make a winning start.

Beat The Bat, rated 135 over hurdles, must not be underestimated. The pick of his form saw him finish fourth in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham in March and he rates a danger if taking to this new discipline.

Jet To Vegas and Thomas Mor are not without chances. Both showed ability over hurdles and will hope to improve on their second start over fences.

Best of the rest

Ascot's 12.15pm Safer Gambling Week "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle sees promising duo Kripticjim and Loriko do battle, with Nicky Henderson saddling Reckless Spending.

Dan Skelton's Fortune De Mer defied a huge drift to claim Grade 2 honours at Cheltenham last time out and is the class act of the field in the Ascot Partners Handicap Hurdle. The handicapper could have a grip on Manuelito and George's Lad, but the four-timer seeking Trustintimes will be popular for Harry Fry.

Paddy Brennan's debut winner Saint Jeannais heads seven runners for the Ladbrokes Get Rewarded With Ladbucks Open National Hunt Flat Race, won by Regent Stroll in 2023.

We're also racing at Chepstow, where the Class 3 BetWright Bangers N'Cash Handicap Chase (1.34pm) headlines proceedings. Rebecca Curtis' Ben Solo will be fancied, with Devon Dude in opposition.

Our domestic offering also features Southwell, with West Acre taking on Rosario and Air Force One in the feature Midnite: Built For 2025 Not 2005 Handicap.

Further afield, Meydan returns to Sky Sports Racing with Ray Dawson, Cieren Fallon and James Doyle all riding. The 3.05pm Listed Dubai Creek Mile is the pick of the viewing, with Amo Racing fielding Flying Honours.