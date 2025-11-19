Unbridled: Matt Chapman and Paddy Brennan clash over Constitution Hill's gallop as Season 2 gets underway

Unbridled returns for Season 2! Join Matt Chapman and Paddy Brennan for plenty of strong opinions, thoughts and chat throughout the National Hunt season.

The dynamic duo kick-start the first episode of the series with their analysis on the Newbury Gallops Morning, which saw former Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill be put through his paces alongside stablemates Therapist and Act Of Innocence.

Trainer Nicky Henderson appeared suitably impressed, telling the media: "We're not talking total rubbish when we think he's really well. He was good and I think everyone could see. I think we're getting there and have just under a fortnight to go [until the Fighting Fifth] so the timing is great."

Speaking on the opening episode of Unbridled's second series, Matt Chapman declared himself a massive fan of the Seven Barrows horse's work. He said: "Look at the tank! We saw a machine.

"This time last year you [Paddy Brennan] said Constitution Hill will not win a Grade 1 and look how that turned out. He looked a million dollars. He pulled well clear of his stablemates."

With memories still reasonably fresh of a disastrous outing at Kempton in the run-up to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, owner Michael Buckley and Nicky Henderson beamed when their star looked back to his brilliant best a year later at the same track. However, their smiles would not last as Constitution Hill surrendered his unbeaten status in the Spring, falling at Cheltenham and Aintree before a 27-length defeat at Punchestown.

After a summer of repairs back at base and further afield, the camp appear upbeat that the eight-year-old can banish memories of an underwhelming two years after he quickened nicely on the Berkshire turf in preparation for a trip to Newcastle later this month.

Paddy Brennan was still far from impressed, and said: "We didn't learn anything here. There was a Flat jockey riding a National Hunt horse upsides him.

"On that performance yesterday he will not be winning any Grade 1s. We learnt nothing - don't be getting carried away."

Soon after, Matt Chapman dialled the number of his jockey Nico de Boinville to gauge his opinion. Answering the call, the rider said: "I was happy with Constitution Hill. It was a routine piece of work. The horses I worked with got the fractions perfect."

