Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle, Sedgefield and Wolverhampton feature live on Monday

We have a busy day's racing on Monday with action from Newcastle, Sedgefield and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing...

6.15 Newcastle - Second Fiddle looks to complete the six-timer

Iain Jardine's red-hot mare Second Fiddle bids to remain unbeaten for her new stable and record a sixth straight win in the Read Meg Nicholls' Blog At betmgm.co.uk Fillies' Handicap.

Having won on stable debut at Hamilton and has since recorded four straight wins over today's course and distance, climbing 18lbs since arriving at the yard in September.

Electric Avenue has been steadily progressing since switching back to the all-weather for Ivan Furtado this Autumn and that form culminated in a win here over seven-furlongs 17 days ago. The mare will bid to defy a 4lbs rise and record a second successive win.

Matt Crawley will be hoping the cheekpieces continue to have the desired effect on his filly Valkyrja who has form of 2, 1, 2 since the cheekpieces went on three starts ago.

Angel Of Rain, Coeur Jaune and George Boughey's filly Camzara are others to note in this eight-strong field.

1.45 Sedgefield - In-form Huit Reflets and Formel Park clash

Seven go to post in the BetWright Beat The Wright Way Handicap Chase at Sedgefield on Monday with last-time-out winners Huit Reflets and Formel Park both seeking back-to-back wins.

Evan Williams' mare Formel Park recorded a first career win last time out when scoring by a length and three quarters over today's course and distance, and Brian Hughes takes over in the saddle for the first time today.

Mark Walford's Huit Reflets recorded a second career success last time out over hurdles at Kelso and drops back in trip today on his return to fences.

Blended Stealth was last seen chasing home Formel Park over this track and trip but is four pounds better off in the weights today.

While Dixie Cowboy is another one to keep an eye on on chase debut while Forcetoreckonwith drops back in trip for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.

5.00 Wolverhampton - 280,000gns yearling Toastmaster bids for first win

Simon and Ed Crisford will be hoping 280,000gns-yearling Toastmaster can record a first career success at the fourth attempt in the Read Meg Nicholls' Blog At betmgm.co.uk Nursery Handicap.

Harry Davies' mount finished fourth on debut at Wolverhampton in August and failed to better that on his next two starts but the Crisfords will be hoping today's step up in trip will be the key to unlocking the two-year-old's potential.

Mariotto will be bidding to back up her recent success at Beverley with another win for Charlie Johnston with Jack Callan taking over in the saddle on the filly's first start in Handicap company.

Captain Cairney was unlucky not to record back-to-back wins last time out when going down by a head at Chelmsford and William Muir and Chris Grassick's two-year-old goes off bottom weight today.

Tabasko, Impossible Mission and Tamzan make up this field of six.

Best of the rest

2.55 Sedgefield - Largy Train looks to go one better than when going down by three-quarters of a length over this course and distance last time out in what looks a small but competitive contest.

6.45 Newcastle - Last-time-out winners Jesmond Dawn and Blufferonthebus go head-to-head in pursuit of back-to-back wins.