Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster, Lingfield, Newcastle and Wolverhampton feature live on Saturday

We have a busy day's racing on Saturday with action from Doncaster, Lingfield, Newcastle and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.40 Doncaster - Kateira sets the standard in the Mares' Hurdle

Rated 145, Kateira is the highest rated horse at Doncaster today, representing the in-form Dan Skelton team and she is set to face four rivals in the 2025 renewal of the Listed bet365 Doncaster Mares' Hurdle.

Kateira started the season in fine fettle, taking a Listed contest at Wetherby at the beginning of November where she beat Champion Hurdle and subsequent Fighting Fifth winner Golden Ace by 28 lengths.

She has since far from disgraced herself when finishing short of 10 lengths behind the classy Wodhooh in the Ascot Hurdle. Providing she can repeat that effort over this new trip, she should have too much class for her rivals.

World Of Fortune comes over from Ireland having already won a Listed contest here in March and with Jordan Gainford in the plate, she looks most likely to make a race of it.

2.05 Doncaster - Docpickedme and Prince Zaltar clash

Docpickedme and Prince Zaltar clash in the bet365 Pennine Handicap Chase.

Docpickedme comes here off the back of underperforming in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle on Fighting Fifth Day but a return to this venue could help him rediscover his best form, having landed the Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase in January and his record here reads two wins from four starts.

Dan Skelton's charge Prince Zaltar makes the trip North with Tristan Durrel in the plate taking off three-pounds looking to land another valuable Handicap. He gained more than he lost little in defeat to Kikijo at Cheltenham last time out, with the winner subsequently landing a decent pot at Sandown last weekend but he'll need to up his game on his return to chasing.

Alcedo represents Venetia Williams and comes here off the back of a hard-fought success over two and a half miles at Newcastle and if today's step up in trip isn't a problem he could go close once more.

3.17 Doncaster - Bowmore and Lanesborough lock horns

Bowmore and Lanesborough lock horns in the valuable Each Way Extra At bet365 Handicap Hurdle.

The progressive Bowmore comes here off the back of a devastating display at Newbury in early November which landed him a 10-pound rise in the weights. The second that day, Believitanducan has since won giving the form some depth.

Lanesborough, also a previous winner, comes here off a layoff having not been seen since bolting up at Warwick in February which saw Ben Pauling's gelding go up eight-pound in the weights. He is only six and Ben Pauling will surely have a plan mapped out for this progressive horse.

Amancio, Washington and Williethebuilder all can't be discounted.

Best of the rest

11.42 Lingfield - The talented Hansard looks to bounce back in a three-runner contest where all contenders are trained by Gary and Josh Moore.

12.17 Lingfield - Tom Broughton and Getaway King have developed a successful partnership with the pair bidding for a hat-trick.

1.22 Lingfield - Masked Man has his sights lowered after running a huge race in Grade Two company at Haydock last time out.

12.25 Doncaster - Henry De Bromhead's Zurich seeks hat-trick in a valuable contest against the prolific Go West and Jordans Cross.

5.15 Newcastle - Top-rated Houquetot and Storm Star compete Newcastle feature

5.26 Deauville - Listed Prix Miss Satamixa - Ed Walker and Kieran Shoemark look to complete another successful French raid as they combine with Queen's Reign

5.45 Newcastle - Unexposed Dyrholaey returned to form for new connections last time out and looks to kick on.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Brasil Power looks to defy three-pound rise after impressing at Kempton last week.

7.30 Wolverhampton - South Dakota Sioux chases the hat-trick and Rossa Ryan takes the ride.