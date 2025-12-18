Ascot horses to follow: Friday

Dave Orton outlines five runners to look out for on a card headlined by the Grade 2 Howden Noel Novices' Chase, live on Sky Sports Racing.

EL GALACTICO

12.40 - Howden Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (2m 5½f)

Young hurdlers own this race. Five of the last 10 winners were five-year-olds, and El Galactico ticks every box here. Neil Mulholland saddled one of those past winners in 2016, and this one's sitting pretty with two wins from three career outings.

That latest Plumpton win saw him go around with some class and the likely sound surface is ideal for this handicap debut. He's too progressive to ignore from an opening perch of 121.

GAELIC PRIDE

1.15 - Howden Maiden Hurdle (2m 5½f)

Lambourn trainer Warren Greatrex has been flying of late, and Gaelic Pride is the latest weapon in his arsenal. This Irish point winner has been gone well in two outings since hurdling this term, but the form of his near-miss at Cheltenham last month represents strong form and the five-year-old sets a clear level here. He's crying out for this step up in trip and has found an ideal opportunity to add to the bumper win last term.

EXCELERO

1.50 - Howden Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2m 1f)

Five years old, 10 jumps starts under his belt, and yet we're only just waking up to Excelero. The switch to chasing was always the plan, and his Worcester debut behind classy pair Wade Out and Wendigo in October showed promise.

Then came Warwick last time - the real statement. Minimum trip, hood back on, and he didn't just jump well, he slammed his rivals. A subsequent 7lb rise underestimates and there's serious progression ahead, so he's surely not done yet.

LET IT RAIN

2.25 - Ascot Shop Handicap (1m 7½f)

Let It Rain looked to have the world at her feet when landing the Listed bumper on this card two years ago. The fact we've seen her just twice since then screams that issues have since emerged and she lines up for her handicap debut after a 387-day layoff, so there's questions to answer.

However, a closer inspection of her form strongly suggests it's worth taking the chance that an opening mark of 120 is on the lenient side. She bumped into French Ship (officially now rated 146) first time up as a hurdler and slammed a useful field when going one better at Wetherby in November last year.

NO QUESTIONS ASKED

3.00 - Howden Noel Novices' Chase (2m 3f)

Trainer Ben Pauling has enjoyed a fruitful autumn, and an early Christmas present looks in the offing when No Questions Asked comes back out to play on Friday afternoon.

He's due to face off against four very useful rivals, but there was so much to like about the manner in which he went about his business when only outstayed by high-class Wendigo in a Grade 2 at Newbury last month.

The seven-year-old won over this course-and-distance on his chasing debut the time before and easing back to this sharper test is what he wants. Granted another clear round, he should be the one to pass jumping the final fence.

Watch every race of Howden Christmas Racing Weekend at Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 519) on Friday 19th and Saturday 20th December.