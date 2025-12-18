King George VI Chase: Kempton closure would completely change race, says Matt Chapman on Unbridled

The King George VI Chase will die with Kempton if the racecourse is closed to make way for housing developments, according to Matt Chapman.

Chapman, joined by Unbridled co-host Paddy Brennan, reacted to the news this week that the long-term future of the London racecourse is out of the hands of its owners, The Jockey Club.

It was confirmed that developers Redrow retains the ability to enact a deal to build 3,000 homes on the site.

"A King George away from Kempton, just isn't the King George anymore," said Chapman. "If it's moved, I don't think it should even be called that anymore.

"Kempton dies, the King George dies. Bury it under the houses.

"The King George could move to another racecourse and Aintree has been thrown in the mix. That's completely bizarre, but it's a bizarre world we live in.

"The key with Kempton is that it provides a good surface at this time of year when a lot of other courses struggle to do so."

Image: Paddy Brennan kisses Cue Card after winning the 2015 King George

Brennan, who rode Cue Card to King George victory in 2015, said: "Really sad to read that it may be closing down. The King George there on Boxing Day - what a race. It's sad to think that might not be there.

"A King George at Aintree is a totally different race. That would be gruelling.

"The other meetings at Kempton there may not be as productive but it's one of the greatest racecourse I ever rode on.

"If anyone at the Jockey Club thinks that Kempton closing down is good for the sport, well they need to get themselves another job."