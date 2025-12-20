Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ascot, Hereford, Newcastle and Wolverhampton

We have a busy day’s racing on Saturday with action from Ascot, Hereford, Newcastle and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.25 Ascot - Dual winner Crambo faces Honesty Policy and Impose Toi

A fascinating feature Grade One Long Walk Hurdle where Crambo bids for a hat-trick of wins in the race.

Fergal O'Brien's stable star has shown his best form at this track, winning the last two renewals in gritty fashion. He warmed up for this year's renewal with a pipe-opener over shorter and could be primed for a big show.

Impose Toi is the up-and-coming contender for the Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville combination. He is two from two since stepping up to three-miles and saw off the reopposing Strong Leader when claiming the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury. He rates a huge player but will be six-pounds worse off at the weights today.

Strong Leader must be feared but he did fail to fire in this race last year, while Grade One Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle winner Honesty Policy makes his reappearance for the Gordon Elliott team. He steps into open company for the first time and is open to the most improvement under Mark Walsh.

3.00 Ascot - Dual winner Victtorino heads classy Silver Cup field

A typically competitive edition of the Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase where Victtorino hopes to land a treble of wins in the race.

The Venetia Williams-trained seven-year-old is a four-time winner at the course and arrives just three pounds higher than when seeing off The Changing Man last season. A repeat should see him in the mix under Charlie Deutsch.

Ben Pauling's Pic Roc rates a danger given he finished an excellent fifth in the Coral Gold Cup and if able to jump with a little more fluency he would be a player under Ben Jones.

Of the others, Henry's Friend makes a quick turnaround, while Johnnywho is another with each-way claims if able to build on his Aintree comeback.

3.35 Ascot - Progressive pair Alexei and Mondo Man clash

A deep renewal of the Ascot Rotary Club Festive Handicap Hurdle where Alexei and Mondo Man top the market.

Joe Tizzard has his string in fine fettle and Alexei has been the star of the season so far. Having finished behind Celtic Dino at Ffos Las, he took a course and distance handicap before romping away with the Greatwood at Cheltenham. Up 13-pounds, he will need to step up again but looks a potential Graded hurdler.

Mondo Man was a useful flat performer when trained in France and has a lightly raced profile over hurdles. Gary and Josh Moore's four-year-old is without success in four jumping runs but sneaks in here off a feather-weight on Handicap debut.

Welsh Champion Hurdle third Wilful looks the pick of the remainder along with last year's hero Fiercely Proud.

Best of the rest

12.40 Ascot - Graduation Chase with Firefox, Iroko and James Du Berlais clash in a tight affair.

1.15 Ascot - Novices' Handicap Hurdle with Fresh Kicks heading the weights.

1.50 Ascot - Decent Handicap Chase with Bad and Matterhorn involved.

3.47 Newcastle - Good little race despite the small field. Comic Strip will be popular.

5.30 Newcastle - Three-year-old Moon Beginnings could have more to offer.

4.40 Wolverhampton - Koala Rose and Carnival Queen contest fair maiden.

5.45 Wolverhampton - Spartan Arrow and Alligator Alley feature in Class Two contest.

2.13 Hereford - Alfie's Princess returns from a layoff.

2.48 Hereford - Wellington Arch drops in class and should go close.

Sha Tin - David Probert, James McDonald and Hollie Doyle ride.