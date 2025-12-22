Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Deauville feature live on Monday

We have a busy day's racing on Monday with Flat action from Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Deauville live on Sky Sports Racing...

5.00 Wolverhampton - American Flight looks to complete four-timer

The Win £250,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Nursery Handicap at Wolverhampton is headlined by American Flight for George Boughey and Billy Loughnane as she looks to complete the four-timer.

Beginning at Kempton in October, she won for the first time over six furlongs and earned a five-pound penalty ahead of her next start at Newcastle just under a month later. She has since put up two battling efforts at Newcastle and back at Kempton and she could be saving a bit more for herself.

Canyouhearthedrums has been a consistent sort for the Eve Johnson Houghton team and drops back down to a winnable mark with Jack Nicholls taking off a handy five pounds.

The William Knight-trained Beach Partee seems to have developed a knack for winning on every other start and could well return to form once more with Luke Morris back in the plate.

3.30 Lingfield - Tommy's Promise bids for hat-trick

The finale on this afternoon's Lingfield card is the Make The Move To Midnite Handicap which features Tommy's Promise who is bidding for the hat-trick.

Tommy's Promise brought up his first career success at the beginning of the month with an easy victory, beating the in-form Dingwall at Chelmsford. Raised seven pounds for that win he followed up over today's course and distance under a confident Donagh Murphy ride.

The manner of his latest victory would suggest John Ryan's gelding will more than likely have more under the bonnet and he should give another bold bid in his attempt to bring up the hat-trick.

Enough Already is the top-weight and remains on the same mark of 64 from which he went down by just under two lengths at the track last week.

Roger Varian's Bintazzo was only just run down here three weeks ago and another solid run can be expected.

3.50 Deauville - Listed Prix Petite Etoile - Mqse Des Nymphes faces 11 rivals

Mqse Des Nymphes takes on 11 rivals in the Listed Prix Petite Etoile at Deauville this afternoon for a pot worth just under £20,000.

Mikel Delzangles' filly has just one win to her name which was on the turf at the track in August but this lightly-raced filly looked as good as ever with a more than creditable fifth-placed finish in the Group Three Prix Bertrand de Tarragon at Chantilly in September, where she was in behind Royal Dress from the James Tate yard.

Representing the British is Ed Bethell's Crown's Lady who has a respectful record of six wins from 21 starts. Rated 79, she was pitched into the Listed Gillies Fillies' Stakes at Doncaster in November where she finished ninth in a hot contest, but this test should be more to her liking, and she can be involved.

Monbe continues to climb through the ranks for Victoria Head and another big run cannot be discounted for a filly who is clearly thriving.

Best of the rest

12.00 Lingfield - Knockbrex tackles a three-pound penalty for Charlie Johnston.

2.00 Lingfield - Ever-consistent Latin looks to defy a five-pound rise for James Owen and Paddy Bradley.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Lady Of Arabia bids to follow up her Chelmsford success.