Ascot: Iroko proves Grand National credentials again with Graduation Chase triumph

Iroko maintained his position at the head of the Grand National betting with a fine victory in the Howden Graduation Chase at Ascot.

His trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero were happy to follow the same path as last year, despite him coming down at the first in this race 12 months ago.

Having finished second at Haydock to The Jukebox Man on his seasonal return, filling the same spot as he had in the corresponding race last season, he still qualified for such events with just the one win over fences to his name.

Fourth in the National last term, all roads lead back to Aintree but while he faced only two rivals, they were from the powerhouse stables of Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins.

It was Elliott's Firefox who went off the odds-on favourite but a bad mistake two out stopped him in his tracks and Jonjo O'Neill jnr took full advantage, and the 2-1 chance shot nearly five lengths clear.

James Du Berlais was always in third, just as he was last season.

Bookmakers left Iroko as their 10-1 favourite for the Aintree showpiece, with some going shorter at 8-1, with Iroko set to head to Kelso for the Premier Chase he was second in earlier in the year to put his National claims further under the spotlight.

Greenall said: "He needed to go and have a race today and even though it was a three-runner race they quickened up fairly early up the hill and he had to grind it out.

"It takes some time for him to get into gear and get his head down and he was tight at the second last but good at the last and he's come through good in the end.

"I'm not sure if the other two have run quite up to their marks, Willie's horse definitely hasn't and Gordon's made a few jumping errors towards the end.

"We're working back from the National and we might go back to Kelso for the race he was second to Grey Dawning in last year. It's a nice track and not many runners go there and then I think we'll miss Cheltenham and go straight to Aintree.

"He seems better than last year, trainers always say they seem to strengthen up and it might be true. Jonjo comes and rides him out and says he's better so I hope he is right."