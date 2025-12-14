Romantic Warrior lifts fourth Hong Kong Cup

Romantic Warrior thrilled the Sha Tin crowd as he delivered a fourth successive victory in the Longines Hong Kong Cup.

James McDonald oozed confidence throughout aboard the seven-year-old, happy to sit in fourth place behind the front-running Galen before moving wider on the turn for home and winding up his challenge.

Romantic Warrior assumed the lead with the minimum of fuss and began to really assert in the final furlong, with McDonald pushing him out for a clear-cut victory over Bellagio Opera.

An emotional McDonald: "He's so special. He's just a freak.

"I don't know what to say. I just love him."

Romantic Warrior has not been beaten on home soil since 2023 and took his career earnings surging past £24m on the top-class card.

The Danny Shum-trained runner was involved in one of the finishes of the season as he and Forever Young went toe-to-toe in the Saudi Cup, with Romantic Warrior beaten just a neck.

He subsequently suffered a shock defeat in Dubai and later underwent surgery for a fetlock injury.

Shum said: "I'm very proud of Romantic Warrior and our stable team, they work really hard. It's a big relief. He always gives me a lot of happiness, not only me but my stable, owners, my family and in Hong Kong, even racing fans or non-racing fans, they all love Romantic Warrior.

"To be honest, there was a lot of pressure. He had his surgery but he is such a good, calm, lovely horse. He's part of my family, I love him. My son says I love Romantic Warrior more than him!

"He's very easy to train. He doesn't need too much work and his body weight will tell you, his appetite will tell you how fit he is."

Shum and owner Peter Lau will now discuss future plans, with another Saudi Cup clash with Forever Young a possibility.

The trainer added: "I always say, we know he's turning eight really soon, but he doesn't know he's turning eight," he said.

"This is amazing. He's been in Australia, Japan, Dubai, second in the biggest prize money in the world in Saudi (Arabia). Also second in the Dubai Turf. He's come back and had two wins.

"The plan is always made by the owner, Peter. He has wisdom, we all trust him. If he says, 'Danny, go to Saudi Arabia', I'll go to Saudi Arabia. If he says, 'Danny stay in Hong Kong', I'll stay in Hong Kong. We're a good team, I trust Peter a lot."