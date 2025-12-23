King George VI Chase: Willie Mullins declares Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File for Kempton showpiece

Willie Mullins looks to hold all the aces in a mouthwatering Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, as both Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File were declared in a field of eight for Kempton’s Boxing Day feature.

The Closutton duo fought out a terrific finish to the John Durkan at Punchestown last month and are now poised for an intriguing rematch.

Paul Townend makes the journey to partner Gaelic Warrior, with Mark Walsh doing the steering aboard Fact To File, while the Irish hand is strengthened by Joseph O'Brien's Banbridge, with Sean Bowen picking up the spare ride on last year's hero.

Another with a new man on board is last season's runner-up Il Est Francais, with Harry Cobden taking over aboard the Kempton specialist who is now trained by Tom George having dazzled at the track for his son Noel and Amanda Zetterholm in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase in 2023. He cut a bold sight from the front when attempting to make all in the King George 12 months ago.

Both Nicky Henderson's Jango Baie and Ben Pauling's The Jukebox Man stated their King George claims on the same afternoon in November, with the former showing a lightning turn of foot when reappearing in style in the 1965 Chase at Ascot.

It was at Haydock where The Jukebox Man made his first appearance since scooping Grade One honours on this very Boxing Day card in 2024 and inspired dreams of further success at the Sunbury track for Pauling and enthusiastic owner Harry Redknapp with an impressive round of jumping.

Venetia Williams won this festive prize with Teeton Mill in 1998 and having seen both L'Homme Presse and Royale Pagaille run well in defeat in recent years, now saddles the on-song Djelo who has won both the Charlie Hall and then Peterborough Chase decisively this term.

The line-up is completed by Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies' Master Chewy, with Gordon Elliott's Croke Park the only one not declared from the nine who went forward from Saturday's confirmation stage.

Six will line up in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle, headed by Henderson's unbeaten Sir Gino, current champion hurdler Golden Ace and the Sam Thomas-trained Celtic Dino.

Mullins runs Kitzbuhel rather than Jimmy Du Seuill in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase against Salver and Wendigo.