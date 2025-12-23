King George VI Chase: James Flaherty's big race horse-by-horse guide

James Flaherty analyses every runner in a mouth-watering renewal of racing's Christmas feature at Kempton Park on Boxing Day on Friday.

1) Banbridge

Jockey: Sean Bowen | Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

It just shows the quality of the race in prospect that last year's winner is a double-figure price to retain his crown. He was impressive in getting the better of Il Est Francais a year ago, as the pair pulled a long way clear of a strong field. That is easily Banbridge's best effort of recent, and he has been rather disappointing in truth since.

Kempton can very much be a "Horses for Courses" track though, with the runner-up last year another prime example. A repeat of last year's heroic performance would undoubtedly see him involved again, even if it may fall short this time around. He does need to return to form though and his prep run at Cork was a long way short of his effort last year, even if it was his seasonal reappearance.

2) Djelo

Charlie Deutsch | Miss V Williams

Djelo is a candidate for one of the biggest improvers in National Hunt Racing over the past three years. Three seasons ago, he improved a stone in handicap hurdles and followed that by improving a further 19lbs in his novice chase campaign. One might have thought that was his ceiling, but he still managed to improve another 15lbs last season, despite being dropped 4lbs for his final run of the campaign.

He is still relatively unexposed over staying trips, having only run over three miles on three occasions and winning two of them. His only defeat over the trip came at Aintree last season behind Gaelic Warrior, but I'll always forgive a horse a poor run at the end of a long season. He's thoroughly likeable and the seven-year-old may still be going the right way, but I'll be surprised if he doesn't find a couple too good here.

3) Fact To File

Mark Walsh | Willie Mullins

Will he, won't he? Initially, last year's Ryanair winner was towards the top of the betting for this race, but that changed when the suggestion was that he was likely to stay in Ireland. The 10-1 available in the middle of December quickly evaporated when the rumours surfaced that he may indeed travel to Kempton and he is now challenging his stablemate (and John Durkan conqueror) Gaelic Warrior for favouritism.

Image: Fact To File flies the flag for JP McManus

Fact To File looked like a blatant non-stayer to me at the top-level last season, before a scintillating display in the Ryanair over shorter. His finishing effort there was in stark contrast to that of a year previous in the Brown Advisory and his two attempts at three miles last season. Was he outstayed at Punchestown or did he need the run and get tired? It may be a bit of both, but I'm not so sure he will reverse that form.

4) Gaelic Warrior

Paul Townend | Willie Mullins

I've always been a huge fan of Gaelic Warrior, who is as enigmatic as he is talented. He clearly doesn't like Leopardstown, but his general form away from the Foxrock track is of a very high standard. His only defeat over fences away from Leopardstown was at the hands of Il Etait Temps in a Grade 1 novice over the sharp two miles at Punchestown.

He is unbeaten over three miles because of a pair of Grade 1 wins, the latest of which was an impressive success at Aintree last season when easily getting the better of Grey Dawning. A very likeable success in the John Durkan on return when he bravely battled back to get the better of Fact To File in a thriller. The tactics on him will be fascinating.

5) Il Est Francais

Harry Cobden | Tom George

Il Est Francais clearly struggles with his consistency but there is little doubt that he has brought his A-game on his two previous visits to Kempton Park. Two years ago he was devastating in the Kauto Star as a novice and he was only narrowly denied in this race last year by the late thrust of Banbridge, who was the recipient of a brilliant ride from Paul Townend.

He has been more hit than miss since and while I expect him to leave his seasonal return well behind here, it is probably fair to say that even his very best may come up short in this company. This looks like a better renewal, and a repeat of last year's effort may not even be good enough for the first three, while he also faces more competition for the lead this time.

6) Jango Baie

Nico de Boinville | Nicky Henderson

A remarkable winner of last year's Arkle (form working out well), when he grabbed victory from the jaws of defeat, Jango Baie has always promised to be a better horse when getting a stiffer test. His latest effort was even better than his Arkle win. Even if the race did fall apart a little, visually it looked very good.

Image: Jango Baie won the 2025 Arkle Chase

This will be his first attempt at three miles and for all that he looks as though he will thrive for it, there is still some element of doubt until he actually goes and does it. I think he will stay, and the likely strong pace should suit his hold-up style with several in here likely to be prominent. He is one of the potential improvers, but there is an argument that he will need to in this exalted company.

7) Master Chewy

Sam Twiston-Davies | Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies

With all due respect to Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies, Master Chewy faces a big task here in this company. On the positive side, he was impressive on his sole previous visit to Kempton Park, but that was in Grade 2 novices' chase over the minimum trip.

On his latest start, he was beaten a long way by Jango Baie at Ascot and it is difficult to see him landing a blow here. This is his first start at three miles, but he doesn't look like one that has been looking for a stamina test. He is probably the only one of the eight that can be safely ruled out.

8) The Jukebox Man

The apple of Ben Pauling's eye, The Jukebox Man arrived on the scene at the highest level with an impressive win in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase here a year ago. A setback meant that was the final run of his novice campaign and we were left wondering at the start of the season where he really stood in the second-season chaser's pecking order.

His defeat of Iroko on return confirmed he still retains his ability and even if the form was franked last weekend to an extent, it is difficult to ascertain with certainty what he achieved at Haydock. My gut tells me he has plenty to find with the main contenders here and I feel he is far too short on what he has achieved to date. Time will tell just how much of his ability we have yet to see.

James' verdict

This is a deep renewal with six of these rated 163 or higher, and it is feasible to make the case for all of them, as well as The Jukebox Man who is the least exposed, even if he has a bit to find on ratings.

While Banbridge may be a touch over-priced, backing him requires something of a show of faith given his current form. Similar comments apply to Il Est Francais, while I feel Djelo and The Jukebox Man need to improve to get involved.

I feel like the winner will come from one of the "big three" and of those, Fact To File has questions to answer over three miles for me. The form of his Brown Advisory win looks bang average (those behind are winless in 28 starts since) and his finishing effort there didn't impress me, despite winning easily enough. He has been soundly beaten in his two starts at the trip in open company and I'm inclined to focus on the other pair.

Jango Baie is the unknown, as he could easily improve further for this stiffer test on his first start at the trip. However, I'm going to side with GAELIC WARRIOR, who has won both of his starts at this trip in Grade 1 company, over hurdles and fences.

He has nothing to prove stamina wise on those grounds and his high cruising speed means he has the perfect blend of pace and endurance for this unique test. His form last time is as good as anything in here and I expect him to uphold that.

While Fact To File made up a lot of ground, I thought Gaelic Warrior outbattled and outstayed him. Given how free he was in the early part of the race, it surprised me how tough he was in the finish. Away from Leopardstown, his overall record is top class, and he is actually extremely consistent. I thought two-and-a-half miles last time favoured Fact To File, but Gaelic Warrior is proven at this trip. Jango Baie is considered a bigger danger, but as he has it to prove at the distance, Gaelic Warrior is the selection and I actually think 3-1 is more than fair.