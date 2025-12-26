Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fontwell, Sedgefield and Wolverhampton host live action

Watch every race from Fontwell, Sedgefield and Wolverhampton - live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.35 Wolverhampton - In-form Haku, Aeolian and Brasil Power clash

Recent winners Haku and Brasil Power headline Midnite: Built For 2025 Not 2005 Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Hollie Doyle returns to action having been in Hong Kong the last few weeks and she has a great chance aboard Haku. A six-time course and distance winner, he scored at Southwell on his last outing and must be feared despite a 3lb rise.

Brasil Power, the ride of Billy Loughnane, has enjoyed a decent recent spell winning two of his last four starts including when successful at Lingfield last week. He won with plenty to spare and a 5lb penalty seems fair.

King's Code was denied a hat-trick when a length and a half behind the winner at Lingfield the last day but could improve on that effort here with Charlie Bishop replacing Neil Callan in the plate.

William Haggas' three-year-old Aeolian is progressing with racing and this half-sister to Desert Hero is another to note under Cieren Fallon.

1.07 Fontwell - Rathkenny fancied on hurdles debut

The Neil Mulholland-trained Rathkenny, an Irish Point winner on his second start, looked a horse to follow when running out a ready winner of a Uttoxeter bumper and he rates the one to beat on hurdling debut in the tigerbet.co.uk Best Odds Guaranteed Novices' Hurdle.

A pair of previous winners head the opposition. Fortune Timmy made a successful start over hurdles at Fontwell back in October before finishing a creditable third behind Old Star Park at Kempton. The form of those efforts looks solid, and he is a big player for the Chris Gordon team. The yard have a 39 per cent strike rate at Fontwell so far this term and don't be surprised if that figure increases today.

Fountains Blenhein showed plenty of ability in bumpers and has won one of his two starts over jumps. He failed to land the odds on his last start but should be competitive in here for Anthony Honeyball.

2.00 Sedgefield - Course specialist Devon Skies seeks four-timer

Course specialist Devon Skies bids for another victory in this Michael & Olivia Watson Handicap Hurdle at Sedgefield.

Philip Kirby's Devon Skies defied another rise in the weights to land a Market Rasen event last month and given a bit of time to recover, she will be popular to complete the four-timer at a course she loves.

Kingston Narcissus is another who has shown his best at this course and was running well before making a mistake at Wetherby and should remain competitive off this 1lb lower mark. He has finished third twice this term but that decreased weight could make all the difference in a better showing here.

Broughshane and Summergrounds look the pick of the remainder, with the latter flying the flag for Mickey Bowen - who will be eyeing the 50-winner mark before the year ends.