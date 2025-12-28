Today on Sky Sports Racing: Raging Raj looks to complete hat-trick at Southwell

Southwell opens its gates for action on the level this afternoon - live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.10 Southwell - In-form Raging Raj bids to complete the hat-trick

Four go to post for the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Nursery Handicap on Sunday, where Raging Raj will bid to complete the hat-trick for Jane Chapple-Hyam. The two-year-old struggled in his first three career runs but has form of 211 since being gelded. Having won comfortably over seven furlongs last month, he steps back up in trip to the mile distance and will have to defy a 7lb rise.

Lake Como recorded a first career success 23 days ago for George Boughey on his third run for the stable, having previously been with Aidan O'Brien. Billy Loughnane has a 100% record on the St Mark's Basilica colt and is in the saddle again today.

Ed Dunlop saddles Emma's Letter who hasn't been out of the top two in her last five runs. Cieren Fallon rides for the first time today and don't be surprised if she troubles the judge.

Phantom Watch is the mount of Jason Watson and Hugo Palmer's runner is the only maiden in the field. The visor is kept on for his first start over a mile.

4.20 Southwell - Alligator Alley and Ziggy's Triton headline

Eleven line up in the penultimate race at Southwell on Sunday - the Make The Move To Midnite Handicap over the minimum distance of five furlongs. Alligator Alley will bid to defy top weight and land a fourth win from his last five starts. Having recorded the hat-trick 13 days ago, the eight-year-old was denied the four-timer at Wolverhampton when finishing third last week.

The in-form David O'Meara saddles three-year-old Ziggy's Triton, who was last seen winning over course and distance 10 days ago. If he is to record successive victories he will have to defy a 10lb rise for that comfortable success here.

Hiya Maite is the mount of Lewis Edmunds and comes here off an intriguing mark, having previously won twice off higher. The gelding returns to five furlongs today having last been seen over six.

Star Chorus, Twilight Jet and last-time-out winner Toolatetonegotiate are others to note in this sprint contest.

9.37 Santa Anita - Breeders' Cup Mile champion Nysos faces six rivals

Turning our attention Stateside, a field of seven have assembled for the Grade 2 Laffit Pincay Jr. Stakes at Santa Anita on Sunday night.

The race revolves around 2025 Breeders' Cup Mile champion Nysos, who battled incredibly well to justify odds-on favouritism and defeat Citizen Bull by a head at Del Mar in November. He will be pursuing a seventh win from eight attempts here, with Flavien Prat retaining the ride.

Nysos' biggest danger may well come from within his own stable as Bob Baffert also saddles Nevada Beach, who returned from a summer break to land the Grade 1 Goodwood Stakes in September before finishing down the field in the Breeders' Cup Classic. He got back to winning ways last time out at Del Mar when getting the better of British Isles and Indispensable, two rivals he reopposes today.

Vodka Vodka, Cornishman and Bartholdy are the others to make up the field.

Elsewhere…

In France, Pau plays host to the Listed Prix Bernard De Dufau (12.40pm), which is headlined by 2023 Prix Maurice Gillois winner Amy Du Keef.

Back in the United States, the 2025 renewal of the Malibu Stakes is dominated by Bob Baffert - with the trainer accounting for five of the ten runners. Barnes arguably has the best chance of scooping the £144,000 prize at 11.49pm, having performed gallantly in Grade 1 company earlier this term before stepping down in class to rediscover the winning feeling.

Shortly afterwards (at 00:20am), Atsila, Will Then and Totally Justified do battle in the American Oaks.