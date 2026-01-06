Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell and Wolverhampton feature live on Tuesday

We have a busy day's racing on Tuesday with all-weather action from Southwell and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing...

1.45 Wolverhampton - 450,000gns Sovereign Wealth headlines

Seven go to post for the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

Sovereign Wealth was purchased for 450,000 guineas as a yearling and the Frankel colt is closely related to Breeders' Cup winner Big Evs. George Boughey's three-year-old has finished second in all of his last three runs and he steps back up in trip to a mile and half a furlong.

AMO Racing purchased Von Dutch for 325,000gns as a yearling and after disappointing on debut in November the Wootton Bassett colt improved to finish fifth last time out over today's course and distance.

Wedonttellthetruth is also regally bred and cost €200,000 as a yearling. The Camelot colt is a half-brother to multiple Group-winner Changingoftheguard and Mark Loughnane will be hoping his three-year-old can record a first career success at the third attempt.

Wingstar, Hunterian, Jerseygeordie and Michael Buckley's Contemplation make up the remainder.

2.15 Wolverhampton - Midnight Call bids to complete the hat-trick

Midnight Call faces 10 rivals in the Make The Move To Midnite Classified Stakes over six furlongs at Wolverhampton in her quest to bring up the hat-trick.

Having recorded a first career success when winning by a neck in November over today's course and distance, the mare followed up with another neck success just four days ago. Tony Carroll's horses have been in good form so far this year and Midnight Call has every chance to complete the hat-trick for the in-form trainer.

Philip Kirby's Lady Bouquet recorded a course-and-distance success two starts ago when sent off at odds of 25/1. That was the mare's second win here having scored over five furlongs in 2023 and Cam Hardie returns to the saddle.

Saffie Osborne takes the ride on Piperstown for the first time and Kevin Frost's five-year-old has a 50 per cent strike-rate at this track.

Secret Road, Mintana and Catherine Chroi may also play a big part.

8.00 Southwell - In-form Dartrey seeks third course win this year

The penultimate race at Southwell on Tuesday sees Dartrey bid to complete a quickfire hat-trick and land the Always Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap over six furlongs.

Ralph Beckett's three-year-old is a half-brother to multiple Group One-winner Saffron Beach and was purchased by Juddmonte for €750,000 as a yearling. Having not shown much in his first three starts, he was subsequently gelded and instantly got off the mark on New Year's Day over today's course and distance.

The gelding was quickly turned out two days later and recorded another comfortable success and goes for a 2026 course hat-trick.

She's Divine is a sister to Listed-winner She's Quality and Mark Loughnane's filly has finished second on all three of her starts as a two-year-old and steps back up to the six-furlong distance here on handicap debut.

Nala's Dream is another consistent type who is yet to get off the mark. Having had form of 3, 3, 2 on her first three starts, she was sent off joint-favourite last time out but could only finish last of three, albeit not beaten that far.

Flash Rascal, Country Artiste and Space Bear for Marco Botti are others to note.

Best of the rest

1.15 Wolverhampton - Aneirin's Sword seeks quickfire double

3.15 Wolverhampton - Baker Blue and Augustus Gloop bid to record back-to-back successes

4.45 Wolverhampton - Latin pursues a third win in their last four starts

6.30 Southwell - Charlatan and Showmedemoney seek successive wins