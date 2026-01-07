Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield takes centre-stage with seven-race card

Don't miss a moment from Lingfield, with every race live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.05 Lingfield - Lisa Joy and Space Invasion bid to break maiden

A potentially informative Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Maiden Stakes at Lingfield sees Lisa Joy and Sovereign Wealth seek a first success.

The Ralph Beckett-trained Lisa Joy stepped forward from her debut to run a race full of promise when runner-up at Southwell in November and a similar effort would put her in the money. Edward Greatrex regains the ride and arrives in form, operating at a 23% recent strike rate.

Richard Hannon's Space Invasion is another who showed more promise on his second racecourse outing and with the step up a mile likely to suit, he must be feared under Callum Shepherd.

Of the others, the Hannon-trained Vizija shaped encouragingly when fourth at Kempton in December, whilst Uthooba could be sharper for his debut in September in the Shadwell silks.

1.05 Lingfield - In-form Hierarchy takes on Accrual

Hierarchy takes on Accrual in a trappy Midnite: Built For 2025 Not 2005 Handicap.

Jamie and Saffie Osborne combine with the in-form Hierarchy, who landed a fourth all-weather success at Kempton last month and a 3lb rise looks fair, providing he can replicate that form at this track.

David Loughnane's Accrual is an ultra-consistent performer who ran a cracker when beaten in Class 3 company at Wolverhampton on his last start and he remains of interest in this lesser race.

Charlie Mason warrants respect after running second when beaten favourite at Chelmsford, while No Return and Tiger Crusade complete the shortlist.

12.35 Lingfield - Recent winner Tuba faces 11 rivals

Fergal O'Brien saddles recent winner Tuba in a competitive opening Midnite Aint Your Grandads Bookie Handicap.

The five-year-old gelding recorded his maiden success when keeping on strongly to see off Mostly Mozart at Wolverhampton and he might be able to build on this as he heads up in Grade.

Plenty of the others have claims, including Sapphire Sirocco. Pat Phelan's charge has finished in the placings in his last four outings - including when scoring on his penultimate start over this course and distance. The form of his latest third has been franked by the first two and he rates a huge danger.

Arc Zoosve and Potters Marmite enter calculations, with the on-song Callum Shepherd in the plate aboard the latter.

Best of the rest

Further afield, a stellar cast of jockeys will descend on Happy Valley for a nine-race card, which commences at 10.40am. Richard Kingscote, Dylan Browne McMonagle and the record-breaking Zac Purton are just three of the riders in action, with every race live on Sky Sports Racing.

Back on home sand, Lingfield's 3.35pm Join The Midnite Movement Handicap sees Jack Jones' Woodhay Whisper top a field of eight.