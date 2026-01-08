Today on Sky Sports Racing: Starzand takes on Bossman Jack at Ffos Las as Jumps action returns

Ffos las opens its doors as National Hunt racing returns on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

12.40 Ffos Las - Starzand and Bossman Jack contest cracking opener

The opening BOG On British Racing At DragonBet Novices' Hurdle is a belter with Starzand among a field of 11.

Philip Hobbs and Johnson White's runner beat a useful rival in his sole bumper start at this track in March and made a winning jumping debut over two miles and four furlongs here in October. Off since then, he was declared for the Challow Hurdle, but connections have elected to tackle these calmer waters, and he should prove hard to beat stepping down to two miles with Sean Houlihan retaining the ride.

Bossman Jack impressed many when landing a Wincanton bumper this time last year and made an encouraging start over hurdles when third at Warwick. The form has been franked, and he must be feared in receipt of 7lb. Harry Skelton comes in for the ride for a yard that look to be marching towards the trainers' championship.

Others to consider include Exeter victor Blowers, whilst Emerald Breeze has place claims returning from a break, having been just outside of the money on both his previous outings.

1.10 Ffos Las - Useful novices Giantsgrave and Off The Jury headline

A competitive Watch All UK Racing On Dragonbet Maiden Hurdle sees Giantsgrave and Off The Jury look for a first hurdling success.

The Dan Skelton-trained Giantsgrave scored at this course in a bumper last year before failing to justify favouritism on his hurdling bow at Lingfield. He is another who skipped the Challow Hurdle and this well-bred type will be expected to do better.

Off The Jury is a consistent performer who is yet to win in seven hurdles runs. He was only narrowly run out of it at Ascot last time and a similar effort would put him in the mix.

Bobby's Nelson has finished runner-up in all four starts in points and under rules and the step up in trip will hope to benefit the seven-year-old.

2.40 Ffos Las - Itseemslikeit and Hunter Legend fancied

Itseemslikeit and Hunter Legend feature among a field of eight for this Dragonbet Bog On All British Racing Handicap Chase.

Top weight Hunter Legend suffered defeat when favourite at Ludlow last month but should remain competitive off his mark and may benefit from deeper ground.

David Pipe's Itseemslikeit made a winning chase debut when seeing off Ski Lodge at Uttoxeter and, given the manner of that success, a 7lb hike might not stop him going in again. It's worth noting he also won round here over hurdles and goes on a variety of ground conditions.

Not Sure and Strackan are others with each-way chances for Kerry Lee and Henry Daly respectively.

Best of the rest

The Welsh track's 1.40pm Dragonbet Best Odds Guaranteed UK Racing Novices' Limited Handicap Chase sees the exciting Juby Ball return to the track for Evan Williams. This lad has recorded three successive victories and enters Handicap company for the first time off a potentially-generous mark of 129. Pour Les Filles, Largy Belter and Alentejo make up the opposition - all representing powerful trainers.

Mumbles could be another popular Evan Williams runner when he goes to post for the Stream All British Racing On Dragonbet Handicap Hurdle, although Our Dylan looks well-placed to back up victory last time out at Wincanton in our 2.10pm race.