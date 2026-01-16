Today on Sky Sports Racing: Classy Windsor card kicks off Berkshire Winter Million

Wilful, Great Fleet and Listentoyourheart clash at Windsor as the Berkshire Winter Million Festival gets underway - live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.35 Windsor - Wilful, Great Fleet and Listentoyourheart contest valuable Sovereign

A typically competitive field of 16 head to post for the Fitzdares Sovereign Handicap Hurdle, with Great Fleet and Listentoyourheart likely contenders for team Skelton.

The latter horse scored over two miles and four furlongs here on New Year's Day and must be feared as she drops back to two miles with Heidi Palin claiming a useful 7lb. She has recorded four wins from nine starts and looks a horse with more to offer.

Stablemate Great Fleet broke his maiden with an authoritative success at Kelso last month and rates an intriguing runner, starting off in handicaps from a mark of 126.

Wilful took the valuable handicap hurdle at Ascot before Christmas and given the manner of that success he is another who ought to go close from his 7lb higher mark.

Go Dante and Live Conti complete a long shortlist, with the latter aiming to bounce back from a disappointing run at Ascot the last day.

3.00 Windsor - Nemean Lion looks to go back-to-back

Another valuable prize sees last year's winner Nemean Lion seek to follow up in this Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle.

Image: Nemean Lion represents the Kerry Lee stable

Kerry Lee's stable star produced a super effort to see off Salver in a thriller last season and warmed up for this with a career-best third when supplemented for the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle. Connections report him in rude health, and he will be fancied to go in again.

Potters Charm rates a huge threat for the Nigel and Willy Twiston Davies yard. Rated just 2lb lower than the top horse, he is yet to win in three starts this winter but should appreciate the drop back in distance having failed to see out the three miles last time.

Dan Skelton's Take No Chances is worth a mention, having finished a creditable third behind Impose Toi at Newbury. That piece of form would give her leading claims on these terms and this mare has starred on Winter Million weekend before, having turned over the odds-on favourite Kargese on Clarence House day last term.

1.50 Windsor - Be Aware and No Questions Asked lock horns

A super renewal of the Grade 2 Lightning Novices' Chase at Windsor sees Be Aware and No Questions Asked headline five runners.

Be Aware has taken well to fences, winning a handicap at Stratford before finishing runner-up at Cheltenham and chasing home Lulamba in the Grade 1 Henry VIII at Sandown. He should find this more to his liking and may be hard to pass.

Image: Dan Skelton's Be Aware returns to action on Friday

The Ben Pauling-trained No Questions Asked is another who has shown solid form over fences. A winner on debut, he followed home Wendigo in this grade at Newbury but failed to fire when favourite at Ascot. That gives him a little to prove as he drops back to two miles.

Olly Murphy's dual winner Alnilam must shoulder a penalty, while Hansard cannot be discounted based on his excellent second at Kempton over Christmas.

Best of the rest

Also at Windsor, Moneygarrow and They Call Me Hugo look set to battle out an intriguing renewal of the Thorn Plant Hire Novices' Hurdle at 12.40pm. The latter horse, trained by Olly Murphy, was only beaten a neck by Carlenrig in Grade 2 company back in December and could take all of the beating.

Having seen off the well-fancied Moon Rocket last time out, Gamesters Guy will be popular in the Ronald Fletcher Baker LLP Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at 1.15pm, but will face a challenge in the shapes of King Of Answers and Guard The Moon.

The Sam Thomas yard have had an excellent season thus far and will be aiming to further improve their fortunes when Alfie's Princess goes to post for the Fitzdares Telephone And Text Betting Service Mares' Handicap Chase at 2.25pm, alongside the likes of Bluey and Largy Force.

At Newcastle, Mollie Foster and Bela Sonata headline the feature Class 2 BetMGM AWC Fillies & Mares Trial Fillies' Handicap (1.40pm) before Blazeon Five and Duke Of Oxford head a field of 12 for the Midnite AWC Marathon Trial Handicap (2.15pm).

The formidable combination of Tom Marquand and William Haggas reunite about Time Loop for the 2.50pm Midnite AWC Middle Distance Trial Handicap before Pocklington faces Berkshire Whisper in the Midnite AWC Sprint Trial Handicap (3.20pm).