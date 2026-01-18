Today on Sky Sports Racing: Berkshire Million Weekend at Windsor

We have a busy day’s racing on Sunday with jumps action from Windsor, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.00 Windsor - Fleur de Lys Chase - Classy pair Handstands and Protektorat clash

A quality sextet has assembled for the feature Fleur De Lys Chase with defending Champion Protektorat fancied for the Skelton team.

Now an eleven-year-old, he produced a stunning display to run away with this prize last season, winning by 23 lengths from Djelo in second. This year looks competitive, but he must be feared if able to repeat that feat under Harry Skelton.

The Ben Pauling-trained Handstands is badly in at the weights but still rates a big danger based on the pick of his form. He landed the Grade One Scilly Isles at Sandown last season but has to bounce back from a lacklustre effort in the Betfair Chase.

Matata returned to form when winning a handicap at Cheltenham last time and is worth a crack at this better grade and extra distance.

1.20 Windsor - G2 Hampton Novices' Chase - Salver, Wade Out and Moon Rocket headline

An excellent renewal of the rearranged Grade Two Hampton Novices' Chase at Windsor sees Salver and Moon Rocket headline.

Gary and Josh Moore's Salver impressed with his jumping when justifying favouritism in Grade Two company at Sandown in December but failed to back that up when well beaten in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton. With the ground more to his liking and cheekpieces fitted, he should be capable of better.

Moon Rocket made a winning fencing debut at Doncaster in November before being beaten by Gamesters Guy at the same venue and could have more to offer granted a truer stamina test.

Wade Out needs another run to qualify for the National Hunt Chase at the Festival, while Doyen Quest and Jeriko Du Reponet merit respect in a trappy affair.

2.25 Windsor - Lud'or and Nab Wood contest competitive handicap

Lud'Or and Nab Wood feature among a field of 16 for a stellar running of the Weatherbys Racing Bank Handicap Hurdle.

Tom Symonds' Lud'or loves a bit of cut in the ground and he capitalised on soft conditions when comfortably winning at Bangor before finishing a creditable third behind French Ship at Newbury. Up another three pounds, he is still open to more improvement under Caoilin Quinn.

Nab Wood has been steadily progressive for Nicky Richards and having won with a bit to spare at Catterick last time, he must be on the shortlist.

Keable and Kapy Boy are two to note at bigger odds.

Best of the rest

1.50 Windsor - Mirabad looks to have strong claims for Dan Skelton.

3.35 Windsor - Open race with Jupiter Des Bordes featuring among 17 runners.

4.05 Windsor - The exciting Bass Hunter headlines valuable bumper field.

Sha Tin - Zac Purton, Maxime Guyon, Harry Bentley and Andrea Atzeni all in action.