Today on Sky Sports Racing: Aisling Oscar chases six-timer at Newcastle

Newcastle and Southwell are the venues for Tuesday's All-Weather Championships action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.13 Newcastle - Red-hot Aisling Oscar seeks the six-timer

The red-hot Aisling Oscar will face as many as nine rivals at Newcastle on Tuesday in the Win £250,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap over a mile.

Adrian Keatley's five-year-old will be looking to land a six-timer, with all five previous wins coming here. Two of those successes came over this course and distance, so he is sure to be popular in the betting. Having finished third on stable debut back in November, Oisin McSweeney's mount has since gone up 14lbs and runs off the same mark as when winning last Tuesday.

Tim Easterby saddles nine-year-old Little Ted, who has hit the post here the last two times and will be looking to go one better with Sean Kirrane in the saddle.

Tasever had been in consistent form at the back end of last year - which included a third behind Aisling Oscar in December. That positive upturn in fortunes culminated in a win over this course and distance but after disappointing on his first run of the year 10 days ago, Patrick Morris will be hoping his six-year-old can reignite his form.

Sea Legend, Chiefman and Joseph (off top-weight) are others to keep an eye on in this field of ten.

3.13 Newcastle - Spartan Fighter pursues course and distance hat-trick

Nine go to post for the Midnite, Building The Future Of Betting Handicap, where Spartan Fighter will bid to record another six furlong success and bring up a course and distance hat-trick.

Antony Brittain's nine-year-old put a string of placed efforts behind him when justifying favouritism here on New Year's Day and then followed that up with another success 10 days ago. The gelding will be pursuing a third straight win on his 94th career appearance.

Teardrops has been in consistent form himself since the blinkers went on four starts ago, which has yielded three course-and-distance wins. Richard Spencer's four-year-old will have to defy a 5lbs penalty for his victory last week, but don't be surprised if he troubles the judge once again.

Philip Kirby's Fircombe Hall and Brittain's other runner Yaahobby will be looking to go one better than their second place finishes last time out.

5.30 Southwell - Hierarchy and Hunky Dory clash again

Southwell's Midnite A Next Generation Betting App Handicap (over six furlongs) sees Hierarchy and Hunky Dory lock horns again after their close finish at Kempton in December. Hierarchy got the better of Hunky Dory that day by half a length and the winner that day is actually 3lbs better off at the weights due to runs since.

Julie Camacho saddles Hundred Caps, who has form of 212 since undergoing wind surgery in the summer. This lad steps up to six furlongs on the all-weather for the first time since 2024, with Dylan Hogan replacing Ryan Sexton onboard.

Papa Cocktail will be looking for a second course-and-distance success, having won for Stella Barclay back in 2023. He comes here in fairly consistent form having finished in the top three on eight of his last 10 runs.

Ararat, Gunlock and Sergeant Pep are others to note.