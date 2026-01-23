Cheltenham tips: Spillane's Tower fancied to see off Grey Dawning on Trials Day

The Weekend Winners team are back, looking ahead to Cheltenham Trials Day as well as the Great Yorkshire Chase from Doncaster.

The race the team took a specific look at was the Cotswold Chase, which has been used as a Cheltenham Gold Cup trial in the past.

For this year's renewal, four runners line up with a trip over the extended three mile and one furlong trip in wait, with Betfair Chase hero Grey Dawning currently heading the betting.

JP McManus' Spillane's Tower lines up in opposition, alongside L'Homme Presse and dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter - who has embarked on his maiden chasing campaign.

Declan Rix…

"I have my doubts about the favourite Grey Dawning, with the team leaving a little to work on before the Gold Cup and he does carry the penalty here. I'm going to be siding with L'Homme Presse in this and I know what most people are thinking right now. Her stable form is atrocious but I'm not sure the rest of this field are that good and he sets a good standard here.

Image: L'Homme Presse won last year's Cotswold Chase

"Some of his form in the past is electric. I think Charlie Deutsch can get his own way out in front and dictate this field. It's a course and distance he has ran well at in the past and with the current weather conditions, I'm sure he will relish it. He's a bet without the favourite."

Kate Tracey…

"I'm going to side with Grey Dawning and I think he is short enough at the prices, but he should be winning this. How impressive was he in the Betfair Chase at Haydock? We haven't seen him since then but he runs well fresh. He carries the penalty here but I think he will be tricky to beat.

"There are plenty of negatives about the three of the opposition today and that's probably why he's such a short price, but hopefully they can win this and kick onto the Gold Cup in March."

Sam Boswell…

"Everyone has been really mean about Spillane's Tower in the build up to this. He's the only one of these runners not to win at a festival but his form behind Galopin Des Champs didn't allow him to be the price he is.

"He previously went off favourite in the King George when disappointing last year and it's been a bit of a fact-finding mission since with his two hurdle starts. His record over three miles is quite good - barring the Kempton blip - and he is the bet for me."

