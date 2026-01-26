Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ambiente Friendly looks to thrive over hurdles at Plumpton with Hereford and Wolverhampton also live on Monday

Ambiente Friendly - who was once second in the Derby - looks to progress his hurdling career at Plumpton on Monday afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.50 Plumpton - Ambiente Friendly headlines Sussex feature

Ambiente Friendly takes on eight rivals in the Legendary Jimmy James 90th Birthday Novices' Hurdle.

The Derby runner-up of 2024 was once a classy animal on the Flat - rated 107 at his peak - and finished in behind City Of Troy in the Epsom feature that year. He followed that up being sent of a 6/4 favourite in the Irish Derby, where he was downed by the classy Los Angeles.

He is now a hurdler who is having his fourth run over the smaller obstacles (rated 118 - only 11 higher than his peak Flat rating). On his second start he won at Huntingdon and the form has been boosted with the second that day Wondering Why winning at Lingfield last Monday.

Looping d'Arc is an interesting runner given as he has only seen a racecourse three times before, with all three starts piquing interest. He debuted at Newbury in November and ran in behind Bass Hunter - who has since bolted up at Ascot in a Listed bumper. He subsequently won well at Southwell on hurdling debut before hanging left on Hereford's right-handed track, causing him to run out. A return to a left-handed track will surely suit.

2.00 Hereford - Big Ticket and Draco Malfoy clash

Big Ticket and Draco Malfoy lock horns in the Hereford Easter Monday Family Fun Raceday Novices' Hurdle in a quest for £5,446.

The horses in this race are still unexposed but these two are the standouts on form. Draco Malfoy is the most experienced of the field, having run five time under rules to date. One of those starts yielded a win at Huntingdon in December by over three lengths, with the third and fourth winning since. He then went to Doncaster at the end of the month and was a credible second to Get On George, who is a likeable sort.

Big Ticket comes here off the back of three hurdle starts without success, although that does not tell the full story. The form read well from his second at Ascot as the winner has since come out and finished fifth in the Grade One Challow Hurdle at Newbury. Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies' charge has since been pulled up at Ascot, with the vet stating he had sustained an overreach wound to his left fore. If he can repeat the form of his second run at full fitness he will serve it up to Draco Malfoy.

Star Of Honour has not thrived under rules thus far but is handed another chance by the Twiston-Davies team, alongside Ercall Fox and Handin Manypockets.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Eupator returns in follow-up bid

After bolting up three days ago, Eupator quickly returns to Wolverhampton for the Midnite A Next Generation Betting App Handicap.

He was zero from seven on the all-weather coming into his last start but there had been signs of improvement as he came second to Tommy's Promise recently (who was fifth in December's horse of the year rankings). He then went and bolted up over today's course and distance off 69 and is now up to 76 but only has to incur a 5lb penalty, so is effectively 2lb well-in.

The second highest-rated Monty Beau comes here off the back of a third-placed finish at Chelmsford after he was risen 3lbs for winning over today's course and distance in December.