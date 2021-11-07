Monday Tips

Keith Hamer makes Jersey Wonder his best Monday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Jersey Wonder should relish the slight drop in trip to take the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Kempton.

Oliver Sherwood's five-year-old gets weight from all his rivals, and looks primed to run a big race following an encouraging display at Cheltenham on his first start since June.

Sixth to Kansas City Chief over three miles was a decent effort, and it is significant he comes back to a distance he was successful over in March.

Fresh from a recent outing, Hawthorn Cottage seems sure to go well in the Weatherbys TBA Mares' Handicap Chase.

This shorter trip will suit the Amy Murphy-trained six-year-old as well, after she found the near three miles at Worcester over-taxed her stamina following a five-month break. However, third place was not a bad effort after she had been prominent throughout.

Gumball can make a winning return to fences in the Durdar Graduation Chase at Carlisle.

The Terry Warner-owned grey was put in his place by the mighty Shishkin in two top novice events last season when representing the Philip Hobbs team.

He is now with Fergal O'Brien and got off to a flying start for his new trainer when making most of the running to score on the Flat at York last month.

Gumball opened his account over fences at Uttoxeter 12 months ago, before taking a tumble at Cheltenham when looking the likely winner. There is certainly more to come from him over the bigger obstacles.

Set In Stone showed admirable battling qualities to win at the Cumbrian track last month, and can repeat the trick over the same two miles and one furlong in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Rebecca Menzies' seven-year-old held the persistent challenge of Wor Verge by a short head but was worth more than the narrow winning margin.

Tricolore struck over Wolverhampton's nine and a half furlongs four weeks ago and can follow up in the Betway Handicap.

The Marco Botti-trained three-year-old won pretty cosily by a length and a half from Pretty Sweet, and is taken to defy a 5lb rise in the ratings.

Thunder Flash can recoup losses in the Betway Apprentice Handicap.

Ian Williams' charge has been turned over at odds-on the last couple of occasions, but can be excused.

The more notable was over this course and distance in mid-August when he was denied a clear run and went down by a length and a half to Tazaman.

He was turned out again seven days later over a shorter distance but again had to settle for second spot. The four-year-old has had time to get over those exertions and can make amends.

Oriental Lilly shaped well when second on her return to six furlongs, and can go one better in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap at Newcastle.

The Jim Goldie-trained seven-year-old dropped back in trip after running over seven furlongs and then a mile on her previous six starts - and it almost paid off, with Oriental Lilly staying on well to take the runner-up spot behind One For The Ladies.

She will be all the sharper for that effort, and another big run can be expected.

SELECTIONS

CARLISLE: 12.30 Fortescue Wood, 1.00 I K Brunel, 1.35 Set In Stone, 2.10 Gumball, 2.40 Father John, 3.10 First Account, 3.40 The Ogle Gogle Man.

KEMPTON: 12.50 Midnights Legacy, 1.20 Brief Ambition, 1.55 Fifrelet, 2.30 Fairway Freddy, 3.00 JERSEY WONDER (NAP), 3.30 Hawthorn Cottage, 4.00 James Park Woods.

NEWCASTLE: 3.45 Gaassee, 4.20 Traveller, 4.55 Lawful Command, 5.30 Inspirationelle, 6.00 Reiver Road, 6.30 Benzema, 7.00 Naval Captain, 7.30 Oriental Lilly.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 12.10 Defilade, 12.40 Jad Mahal, 1.10 Dark Swansong, 1.45 Bankrupt, 2.20 Token Trader, 2.50 Tricolore, 3.20 Resumption, 3.55 Thunder Flash.

DOUBLE: Jersey Wonder and Hawthorn Cottage.