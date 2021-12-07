Wednesday Tips

Bellosa is Anita Chambers' best Wednesday bet and she has a tip for every race at ever meeting.

It will be fascinating to see what Bellosa can do as she makes her first appearance since Royal Ascot in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap at Kempton.

Hugely impressive on her racecourse introduction at Newmarket in April, Jane Chapple-Hyam's filly returned to the Rowley Mile to beat the boys in the Listed King Charles II Stakes the following month.

The daughter of Awtaad was unable to land a telling blow when bidding for her hat-trick in the Jersey Stakes, but was likely inconvenienced by soft ground and is surely better than she showed that day.

If fit enough to do herself justice on her return from almost six months off the track, Bellosa is capable of making her presence felt on her handicap debut.

The Hugo Palmer-trained Asean Legend is expected to make it third time lucky in the first division of the Try Our New Super Boosts At Unibet Novice Stakes.

Beaten a neck into second by the Queen's Educator on his Haydock bow, the Australia colt was unsurprisingly well fancied to go one better at Wolverhampton last month.

Asean Legend again found one too good in Gosden newcomer Security Guard, but another fine effort in defeat suggests it is only a matter of time before he gets his head in front.

This one-mile contest appears an excellent opportunity for him to do just that.

Major Snugfit has been in good form under both codes this year and can successfully revert to the Flat in the opening Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The five-year-old has won three times on the level and twice over hurdles in 2021 for Rebecca Menzies and comes here on a hat-trick following November jumping wins at Sedgefield and Southwell.

Major Snugfit is not the quickest, but is a stout stayer, so expect Paul Mulrennan to be forcing the pace from an early stage to ensure this mile-and-a-half heat is thorough test.

The James Fanshawe-trained Greek Flame is of definite interest in the Betway Novice Stakes.

The daughter of Siyouni caught the eye making late headway on her introduction over this course and distance a month ago, in the end beaten just two and a half lengths into fourth place.

With that experience under her belt, she is likely to have a clearer idea of what is required at the second attempt and should be in the mix.

Aazza looks the best bet over the jumps at Hexham.

An Irish point-to-point winner in the spring for Jim Dreaper, the five-year-old was subsequently snapped up by Rose Dobbin, presumably costing a pretty penny.

She made her debut under Rules over this course and distance a month ago and knuckled down well to see off Irish raider She Is A Contender, who had already shown useful form, by a nose.

Aazza is expected to defy a penalty in the Seasons Greetings From Hexham Bookmakers Mares' Novices' Hurdle before potentially going in search of some black type later in the season.

The Alan King-trained Haseefah is in the same position ahead of the the Read Hollie Doyle's Column On attheraces.com Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Lingfield.

A winner and placed on multiple occasions on the Flat in France, the four-year-old stuck to the level on her first three starts for new connections - finishing fourth at Lingfield and second at both Chelmsford and Goodwood.

She was introduced to the jumping game at Market Rasen in September and won comfortably, with the subsequent success of the third home Dazzling Glory giving the form a boost.

Haseefah can double her tally in Surrey for a yard in excellent form.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 1.45 Zoom Tiger, 2.15 I Am Joking, 2.45 Pandemic Princess, 3.15 Mulgrave, 3.45 Morning Approach, 4.15 Sunwalk, 4.45 No Trouble, 5.15 French Company.

HEXHAM: 12.10 Tintern Theatre, 12.50 Flaming Glory, 1.10 Aazza, 1.50 Shaka The King, 2.20 Thunder In Milan, 2.50 Llantara, 3.20 African Glory.

KEMPTON: 4.00 Belacqua, 4.30 Tangled Words, 5.00 Asean Legend, 5.30 Western Writer, 6.00 Sea Speedwell, 6.30 Famille Rose, 7.00 BELLOSA (NAP), 7.30 Protected Guest.

LINGFIELD: 12.30 Miss Velveteen, 1.00 Haseefah, 1.30 Get Bye, 2.00 Naturally High, 2.30 Bill And Barn, 3.00 Hang Tough, 3.30 Sheldon.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 12.10 Major Snugfit, 12.40 Dylan's Lad, 1.10 Greek Flame, 1.40 Red Bond, 2.10 Green Power, 2.40 Swinging Eddie, 3.10 Abnaa, 3.40 Casina Di Notte.

DOUBLE: Bellosa and Greek Flame.