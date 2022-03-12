Cheltenham Festival: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup runner profiles as Minella Indo looks to land second crown

Former winners Minella Indo and Al Boum Photo both look to bag another Gold Cup in the showpiece race of The Festival; Galvin could go off favourite for the Gordon Elliott team; look out for our Cheltenham live blog on Sky Sports next week
Saturday 12 March 2022 14:02, UK
Sky Sports Racing presenter Matt Chapman assesses the leading candidates for a highly-competitive Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival.
As punctuation irritation goes, questions marks are annoying. They suggest an answer is needed and answers are not always easy to come by. That's certainly the case with the 2022 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
There are well-being question marks, stamina question marks, ground question marks and age question marks over all the leading contenders.
So, it's lucky I'm here to sort it out for you! Yeeehaaa with bells on.
Here's a look at the horses who I believe are most likely to be involved in the finish of the Gold Cup.
Trainer: Henry De Bromhead
Last year's Gold Cup runner-up and no one can doubt he's ultra-consistent for Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead.
Since that effort last March, when just over a length behind Minella Indo, A Plus Tard has bolted up in the Betfair Chase at Haydock and chased home Galvin in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.
Stamina remains his issue. I'm not at all convinced he stays the Gold Cup trip strongly, and he won't want to be in a battle up the hill. He probably is the class of the race - but will that be enough?
The Gold Cup is usually more about stamina than class.
Willie Mullins
Two-time Gold Cup hero who was third behind Minella Indo and A Plus Tard in 2021.
Was meant to race more this term but has only been seen once at Tramore - his usual starting point - in January when scoring at 1/6.
Obviously suited to course and distance and at the age of ten is still young enough to make a splash once again.
Reports from yard have not been great but if anywhere near right has to have each-way claims.
Gordon Elliott
A relatively new kid on the block, but a Cheltenham Festival winner already as the hero of the 2021 National Hunt Chase.
That suggested he was going to be a Grand National type one day but he's since proven to have plenty of quality. Indeed, comes into this having not been out the first two in his last ten starts and beat A Plus Tard in the Savills.
His stamina is going to be a huge weapon and might still have more to offer.
Has plenty of Cheltenham form having run really well against Imperial Aura here in 2020 and sixth in a Ballymore the year before.
Henry De Bromhead
Defending champion with the Cheltenham factor.
Stayed on powerfully to deny A Plus Tard last year having gone into the big race with iffy form shown by a fall at Leopardstown and a fourth at the same track behind Kemboy.
However, Minella Indo has so far been a horse who has come to life at the home of jumps racing - second to Champ in the RSA and an Albert Bartlett hero - so perhaps it's just best to ignore his form away from Cheltenham.
Showed a bit more when second to Conflated last time under Robbie Power.
Dan Skelton
Would never have thought he would be a Gold Cup horse at the start of the season but has emerged as a right talent.
Started off the campaign with a terrific second to the late Midnight Shadow in the Paddy Power Gold Cup where a mistake at the fifth fence might have made the difference between winning and losing.
Then went to Aintree and pulverised the now retired Native River in the Many Clouds Chase.
Won by 25 lengths seemingly showing enough stamina but hard to know what that form is really worth.
So, as I said at the top, lots of question marks. A Plus Tard might simply be too classy, but I'll take the chance Galvin can take his form to the next level. Al Boum Photo is perhaps the each-way bet.