Lesters Awards: Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle gets three nominations including Flat Jockey of the Year

Hollie Doyle is in contention to win the title of Flat Jockey of the Year for the second consecutive season after earning three nominations at the 2021 Lesters awards.

The Sky Sports Racing ambassador broke her own record for the most winners in a calendar year by a female rider for the third time in 2021 with 172 victories.

Doyle's dominance on the track, which also saw her become the first flat jockey last year to reach the century mark, included a second Group One success on Trueshan in the Goodwood Cup and a second Royal Ascot victory in June.

The 25-year-old faces the same three riders she beat to the top prize at the last Lesters in 2020: champion flat jockey Oisin Murphy, as well as William Buick and Tom Marquand.

Doyle is also in the running for Female Jockey of the Year and the Flat Jockey Special Recognition award - both of which she won in 2020, when becoming the only the second jockey ever to win three Lesters in a single year.

Last year's winner Brian Hughes is nominated once more for Jump Jockey of the Year, along with 2021 champion jockey Harry Skelton, Sean Bowen and retired former champion Richard Johnson.

Hughes is the runaway leader in this season's jumps jockeys championship and recently broke his own personal best record for winners in a single campaign (146).

Johnson, a four-time champion jockey who retired in April 2021, is also nominated for the Jump Jockey Speical Recognition award, alongside Skelton, Tom O'Brien and Jamie Moore.

Bryony Frost, Nicola Currie, Joanna Mason and Ella McCain join Doyle as candidates for Female Jockey of the Year.

Doyle is up against Derby-winning rider Adam Kirby, Ascot Gold Cup winner Joe Fanning and King George victor William Buick for the Flat Jockey Special Recognition prize.

The Lesters 2021 - Nominees

Apprentice Jockey of the Year: Stefano Cherchi, Billy Garritty, Marco Ghiani, Thore Hammer Hansen

Conditional Jockey of the Year: Kevin Brogan, Charlie Hammond, Danny McMenamin, Jordan Nailor

Flat Ride of the Year: Ray Dawson (Marshal Dan - Sandown, 10/9/21), Ryan Moore (Saratoga Gold - Newbury, 24/08/21), Andrew Breslin (Desert Boots - Southwell, 04/02/21), Cieren Fallon (Oxted - Ascot, 15/06/21)

Jump Ride of the Year: Charlie Deutsch (Snuff Box - Haydock, 03/04/21), Tom O'Brien (Thyme Hill - Aintree, 10/04/21), James Bowen (Mot A Mot - Chepstow, 25/02/21), Sean Quinlan (For Jim - Hexham, 09/10/21)

Female Jockey of the Year: Nicola Currie, Hollie Doyle, Bryony Frost, Joanna Mason, Ella McCain

Flat Jockey Special Recognition: William Buick, Hollie Doyle, Joe Fanning, Adam Kirby

Jump Jockey Special Recognition: Tom O'Brien, Richard Johnson, Jamie Moore, Harry Skelton

Flat Jockey of the Year: William Buick, Hollie Doyle, Tom Marquand, Oisin Murphy

Jump Jockey of the Year: Sean Bowen, Brian Hughes, Richard Johnson, Harry Skelton