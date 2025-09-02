Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow, Southwell and Wolverhampton feature on busy Tuesday

Valsharah, Vape and Connie's Rose do battle in today's headline contest from Chepstow - live on Sky Sports Racing at 4.20pm.

4.20 Chepstow - Vape bids for hat-trick

The 4.20 at Chepstow today is the Class 5 Get Raceday Ready With Lucas Bookies Handicap over six furlongs where Vape will bid to complete the hat trick.

The John and Rhys Flint-trained grey gelding won at Windsor on August 18 by a neck to start this hat-trick bid before heading to Chepstow the next day. His record at the Welsh track read two wins from 11 starts but is now is three from 12 as off the same mark as the Windsor win, they quickly backed him up and he obliged by a length-and-a-half to score nicely. Running back over course and distance today is a plus but he will have to shoulder the 4lb raise in the weights to re-enter the winners' enclosure.

The best of the rest would be hard to decipher as the whole field are rated between 63 and 67 but most likely to challenge is Valsharah, who has shown signs of consistency since being gelded last year. Connie's Rose also enters calculations after hitting the frame the last twice. She likely would have won the last day at Chepstow but didn't get a clear run to lay down a proper challenge late on.

7.00 Southwell - Crown's Lady attempts to defy 4lb rise

Crown's Lady will attempt to defy a 4lb rise and pick up her fourth win for Edward Bethell since switching from Craig Lidster in April this year.

When she arrived at Edward Bethell's yard she was on a mark of 65 but is now rated 75 having won at Wolverhampton, Catterick and last time out at Haydock. Having raced in third for the majority, Callum Rodriguez produced the filly at the furlong pole, showing a decisive turn of foot to put the race to bed. If she can replicate that acceleration again you would think she could defy the 4lb penalty in this Free Race Replays On attheraces.com Fillies' Handicap.

La Scanderbeide is an obvious contender for George Boughey as she steps into Handicap company for the first time. A winner on debut at Yarmouth, she was beaten by some nicely-bred types on reappearance on Newmarket's July course but should fare well in calmer waters here.

Epidavros was only beaten a neck over a mile the last day at Ayr and Katie Scott will be hoping to go one better this time aroud, with Connor Beasley replacing Kaiya Fraser in the plate. The four-year-old wandered around slightly in the closing stages that day and arguably would have scored if she had stuck to her task throughout.

7.45 Wolverhampton - Kodi Fire looks to complete four-timer

The Arc All-Weather £1Million Bonus Returns Handicap is headlined by Charlie Hills' charge Kodi Fire as the three-year old looks to complete the four-timer under Oisin Murphy.

The hat-trick run began at Brighton at the start of July, when he beat Ruling Master by a neck to win his first race since being gelded last November. The second leg of the sequence came at Salisbury with the gelding taking out a five-runner field to again win by the finest of margins. A fortnight ago at Windsor the hat-trick was complete off a mark of 68 and he is now 10lbs higher than what he started on at Brighton in July.

The top-rated Bassadanza arrives here in dire form with form figures of 007-61 and she will need a drastic return to form to stop the on-song Kodi Fire. Despite two previous underwhelming outings on the grass, Hughie Morrison saddles Mythical Bird for a third attempt on turf. The yard must think she has more to offer than previously seen and the services of Billy Loughnane will be of no hindrance.

Best of the rest

Chepstow's 2.35pm Guaranteed Odds At David Lucas Bookmakers EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes sees Hamad Al Jehani hand a second start to the Wathnan-owned Quiescent, who is by Dewhurst Stakes winner Pinatubo. Zabeel Flower makes her second appearance, having chased home Teewinot on debut at Lingfield back in August.

Freddie's Star - who is a half-brother to 2,000 Guineas runner-up Tip Two Win - makes his debut in Chepstow's Treble Odds L15s At David Lucas Maiden Stakes at 3.45pm. Roger Teal's charge will face four rivals, including the uber-consistent Pickering Castle.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Cracksman gelding Ethelwulf is an eyecatching newcomer in Southwell's Sky Sports Racing Virgin 519 Novice Stakes at 6pm after a red hot Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Maiden Fillies' Stakes from Wolverhampton, which features prospects saddled by the Crisfords, Ralph Beckett and Ollie Sangster.