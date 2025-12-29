Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newbury, Doncaster and Newcastle feature live on Monday with No Drama This End in Challow Hurdle

We have a busy day's racing on Monday with action from Newbury, Doncaster and Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.00 Newbury - G1 Challow Novices' Hurdle - Potential superstar No Drama This End headlines feature

No Drama this End will bid to give Paul Nicholls his seventh success in the Grade One Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury.

Owned by the McNeill Family and Chris and Giles Barber, this son of Walk in the Park was ninth in the Champion Bumper in March but has already made a name for himself over obstacles.

Nicholls unleashed No Drama This End over hurdles at Cheltenham in November, and proved to be in a different league, wining however far Harry Cobden wanted. This performance set racing fans alight with excitement and in his post-race interview Nicholls said this was the horse he needed to get back to the top.

He was quickly turned out in the Betfair Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown on the Friday of the Tingle Creek meeting and he justified the hype with a classy performance and looks to enhance his lofty reputation even further here.

Likely second favourite Starzand won a bumper at Ffos Las in March and returned to the track in October with a win on hurdles debut and is clearly held in some regard by the Hobbs and White team.

The Ben Pauling and Ben Jones team are firing on all cylinders at the moment and Kalkbrenner could prove best of the rest.

2.10 Doncaster - Listed Silver Mares' Chase - Star mare Spindleberry returns

Star mare Spindleberry returns in the Listed Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase this afternoon on route to the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham in March.

She stamped herself as a top prospect when defeating Firefox and Champ Kiely in April and Danny Mullins returns to the plate this afternoon.

Now four from four over fences, Willie Mullins' mare comes here bang in form off the back of a win in the Listed company at Clonmel in early November where, conceding weight, she proved too good for a talented group of mares.

The in-form Paggane looks to complete a hat-trick having landed two Listed contests, one at Carlisle where she had the reopposing Telepathique back in second and another at Market Rasen.

Fun Fun Fun had Paggane behind her when impressing at Perth in April but wasn't seen to best effect when reappearing back over hurdles last month and better will be needed today with Bryony Frost taking over.

12.40 Newbury - Supreme-bound Act of Innocence spearheads field of eight

Act Of Innocence looks to be Supreme-bound and spearheads this field of eight in today's Coral "Daily Rewards Shaker" "Introductory" Hurdle.

Best-priced at 16-1 for the Festival curtain-raiser after an impressive display at Newbury in December in a race that Nicky Henderson has won with with the likes of Jonbon and Jeriko Du Reponet.

Having moved from Paul Nicholls' yard to Nicky's in October, he made the perfect start and looked useful in doing so, defeating a good horse from Dan Skelton's yard in Sinnatra which earned him the early Supreme prices and better is expected from this promising sort.

Blues Singer remains relatively unexposed and has bumped into some highly thought of sorts in his short career and could rate higher yet himself.

Best of the remainder could prove to be the new recruit for Paul Nicholls, Minella Yoga who won over hurdles at Fairyhouse in early November.

Best of the rest

1.15 Newbury - Top-weight Pleasington faces hat-trick seeker Jorebel.

2.22 Newbury - Treble-seeking Scorpio Rising takes on nine rivals in a competitive handicap hurdle.

2.45 Doncaster - Rockola Vogue chases the hat-trick.

3.35 Newbury - Newton Tornado bids to defy an eight-pound rise.

4.45 Newcastle - Towerlands looks to complete four-timer.

7.15 Newcastle - Goldmoyne has an 11-pound penalty to deal with for first success for the James Owen team.