Cheltenham Gold Cup: Galopin Des Champs romps clear to land Festival feature for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins

Last year's Festival heartbreak was firmly put to one side as Galopin Des Champs powered clear to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins.

The seven-year-old fell in last year's Turners' Novices' Chase when looking set to pull clear for a wide-margin victory, but there would be no such issue this time around.

He jumped and travelled well in behind rivals attempting to galvanise their mounts, but it was the red-hot favourite who jumped away from the gallant Bravemansgame and Harry Cobden at the final fence to win by seven lengths at the line.

Image: Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame serve up a thriller in the Gold Cup

Conflated ran on well to finish third under stand-in jockey Sam Ewing, with Davy Russell stood down for the day, and last year's Grand National winner Noble Yeats back in fourth.

Defending champion A Plus Tard under Rachael Blackmore suffered interference after the fall of Ahoy Senor and was eventually pulled up.

An equine superstar

It was a pitch-perfect ride from Paul Townend and no doubt redemption for the now three-time Gold Cup winner, having suffered an agonising fall when set to hammer his rivals at last year's Cheltenham Festival.

That day, he looked to jump the final fence but pitched on landing, sending Townend flying over the horse's head and leaving Bob Olinger and Blackmore to take a fortuitous victory.

This time, the duo needed a big leap at the last to repel the threats of Cobden and Bravemansgame, and Townend wasn't let down his partner.

And with the roar of the 70,000-strong sell-out crowd cheering him home, the duo devoured the famous Cheltenham hill for a stunning victory.

