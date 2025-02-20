Hollie Doyle: Globetrotting jockey heads to Saudi Arabia for International Jockeys' Challenge

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle heads to Saudi Arabia to take part in the International Jockeys' Challenge at Riyadh on Friday.

Up for the challenge of top honours in Saudi

Riding against the world's top jockeys in big races at home and overseas is the ultimate test but there's something just as exciting about competing against them for points and the prestige of being crowned No 1.

That's exactly what I'll be doing in Saudi Arabia on Friday when I take part in the Diriyah International Jockeys' Challenge at Riyadh's King Abdulaziz Racecourse, which whets the appetite for the $20m Saudi Cup on Saturday.

It's a stellar line-up, with recently crowned Longines World's Best Jockey James McDonald out to beat his weighing room colleagues before partnering the awesome Romantic Warrior in the big dirt spectacle 24 hours later.

Murphy and Soumillon among opponents

I'm also competing against US ace John Velazquez, who has ridden over 6,000 winners on home soil, Belgian star Christophe Soumillon, our own reigning champion Oisin Murphy and Dubai's top jockey Tadhg O'Shea.

I won't be the only female jockey in action as I'm joined on my second attempt at this competition by the brilliant Australian-based Rachel King, last year's IJC winner Maryline Eon and German Sibylle Vogt, who won the inaugural running of this competition in 2020.

Up to 15 points will be up for grabs in each of four races, two on turf and two on dirt, with prize money of $100,000, but I'm sure the other 11 riders will all agree that the prestige of winning this challenge is far more valuable.

Oisin holds stronger claims

In the opening round at 1.35pm, a 1,600m handicap on dirt, I'm on the nine-year-old Walad Almetrefah. Trained by Theeb Alqintash, he hasn't been in the best of form lately but was placed three starts ago.

Image: Oisin Murphy is also going for gold in Saudi Arabia

That said, he hasn't won in three years so Oisin may be in with a better chance on the lightly raced Ashjaa, who has won two of his four races over longer trips at Riyadh, while James McDonald has drawn course and distance winner Allah Maae.

Longer trip fine for Ibn Almolhib

My prospects look more encouraging in round two at 2.10, a dirt handicap over 1,400m. My ride Ibn Almolhib was doing all his best work in the closing stages when he won over a shorter distance three starts ago.

Trained by Abdulrahman Alotaibi, the four-year-old colt has run well in both starts since but Oisin's mount Merba Alaez has more compelling form figures after winning five on the bounce up to Friday's distance at Riyadh and Taif.

William Tell amongst best chances

William Tell should give me a good ride in round three at 3.20 over 1,200m as he is ultra-consistent, having been placed in his last four races on dirt.

Fahad Saad's five-year-old switches to turf for this assignment so needs to translate the form, but did score twice on grass at Taif at the backend of last summer so I'm not concerned about the different test.

Oisin's partner Honky Tonk Man did win over 1,400m at this track on dirt over the Christmas period, but James McDonald's Alfaisaleyah has won five out of 15 starts and was a solid second off this rating over course and distance last time.

Step By Step looks a solid partner

The fourth and final leg at 3.55 over 2,100m on turf pairs me with Abdulaziz Aldowesh's Step By Step who is an eight-year-old now, but won over this distance two starts ago so should give me a good ride.

National Gallery, a winner for previous trainer Joseph O'Brien in Ireland, probably has the form to figure with Oisin in the saddle and some of you may recall Flying Spirit winning for Heather Main in Britain. He is out to repeat the feat with Christophe Soumillon on board.

Another familiar name in this line-up is The Goat, who won for Andrew Balding at Kempton Park last summer and has been drawn by local jockey Muhammad Aldaham.

My heart's with Romantic

The highlight of the weekend at Riyadh is the $20m Saudi Cup which sees the re-appearance of the mighty Romantic Warrior, who has struck up an invincible partnership with James McDonald.

Together they have won nine Group 1s, including three Hong Kong Cups, and I don't see why the switch to dirt should prevent them reaching double figures.

Danny Shum's seven-year-old has earned superstar status in Hong Kong and if McDonald's claim that he is still improving is anywhere near accurate, his 13 rivals will have to conjure something special to dent his reputation.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.