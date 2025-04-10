Hollie Doyle's blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador looks ahead to her Saturday chances at Newbury

In her latest exclusive blog, Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle previews her Saturday chances on Greenham Stakes day at Newbury before looking back at being reunited with Bradsell earlier this week.

Duty out to give me a Fred Darling double

Last year I won the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Stakes (2.00) on Marco Botti's Italian import Folgaria, and I would love to think I can repeat the feat at Newbury this Saturday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Better known as the Fred Darling, this fillies' Classic trial sees the return of Archie Watson's promising daughter of Showcasing Duty First, who carries the red and white silks of Victorious Racing's sprinting superstar Bradsell.

She did little wrong last year after winning her maiden at Ayr, finishing second in the Group Three Prestige Stakes at Goodwood before making the frame again in the Group Two Rockfel at Newmarket.

Duty First has grown and strengthened over the winter at Archie's Saxon Gate Stables in Lambourn and has pleased me in her homework in preparation for this race, which she runs in rather than next week's Nell Gwyn.

Putting Aurora's talents to the test

Archie's unbeaten colt Aurora Majesty will go off among the outsiders for the Group Three Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes (2.35) at Newbury, but he is there very much on merit.

Yes, it's a big jump from a Wolverhampton novice stakes, but we've always thought a lot of this lovely son of Night Of Thunder, who can show himself to be a colt of some potential on ground I think he'll enjoy.

It's a strong-looking renewal, with Brian Meehan's Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar setting a high standard after just failing to reel in Aidan O'Brien's Camille Pissarro in the Group One Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc weekend.

Gelding operation a plus for Cogitate

I'm looking forward to renewing my partnership with Charlie Hills' Cogitate in the big handicap of the day at Newbury, the OLBG Spring Cup (3.12).

I won on him first time out in novice company at the Berkshire track in 2023, and then rode him again in both the Britannia and a valuable handicap at Goodwood last summer.

Image: Cogitate and Doyle go in the Spring Cup

Things didn't pan out for him on those two occasions but he's been gelded since, which should help him enormously as he was a colt who tended to get very sweaty and buzzed up. He's relatively low mileage, so I'm hoping he can make a big impact on this seasonal reappearance from a decent draw in stall 13.

King colt makes Newbury debut

Alan King's colt Lola Moon could be an interesting debutant in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 'Confined' Maiden Stakes (3.45) at Newbury.

I don't know much about Apple Tree Stud's stoutly-bred son of Sea The Moon, who is out of a full sister to Group-placed winners, but he should be well suited by this galloping mile on decent ground.

A little later, I've also managed to get the ride on Ben Brookhouse's Gozo in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Handicap (4.54). The five-year-old gets weight from most of his rivals and has been running well in defeat on the all-weather recently. This looks a fair bit tougher, but he should at least see out the 10-furlong trip well.

Great to see a special old friend

I called into the National Stud in Newmarket the other day to visit my old friend Bradsell, who is settling in well to his new life as a stallion.

Image: Hollie Doyle enjoyed a successful partnership with Bradsell

There's been no shortage of breeders sending their mares to my triple Group One-winner, who is standing for just £10,000, and I can't wait to see his first crop hit the track in a couple of years' time.

I'd like to say he recognised me, as he made quite a fuss, but he's always been a very kind horse who loves attention from anyone. It was nice to see his new role hasn't changed him in any way.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.