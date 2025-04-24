Hollie Doyle's exclusive blog: Eternal Elixir can give me another Group success in Germany

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle has six Saturday rides at Wolverhampton, including an Archie Watson trio, live on Sky Sports Racing, then is aboard his Eternal Elixir in Germany on Sunday.

Elixir can give me another Group success

After winning the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Fred Darling) on my 1000 Guineas prospect Duty First at Newbury two weeks ago I'm hoping to follow up with another pattern success in Germany on Sunday.

I partner Archie Watson's lovely colt Eternal Elixir in the Group Three Grosser Preis der Wohnstatte Krefeld Dr Busch Memorial (11.50) over the extended mile at Krefeld - a fairly tight, left-handed track.

It's a race Archie [Watson] won with Middleham Park Racing's brilliant globetrotter Brave Emperor two years ago and this 96-rated son of Shaman - the only British runner in the nine-strong field - has the right profile to follow up.

Although his only win last year came in novice company, he ran well in two Listed contests at Haydock Park and then in France and has been working nicely on the Lambourn gallops ahead of this seasonal return.

Carrados heads Watson trio

I'm heading to Wolverhampton on Saturday for six rides, live on Sky Sports Racing, three of them for my boss Archie Watson including Carrados in the Play At The Races Stableduel Novice Stakes (6.15).

Wathnan Racing's Mehmas gelding missed his intended return at Newcastle recently but showed a good level of ability in three starts last year, finishing second twice over six furlongs at Goodwood.

He has enough natural speed to appreciate this drop back to the minimum trip and sets a good standard in this novice off an official rating of 86.

Sand can make it third time lucky

Archie's Sands Of Mali filly French Sand has twice shown promise in maiden company at Wolverhampton and we take her back there for the Download The At The Races App Maiden Fillies' Stakes (6.45).

We bumped into a potentially smart one last month in Charles Hills' well-backed filly Double Rush so I'm hopeful she can go one better from a decent draw in stall two.

Longer trip a positive for Riyadh Gem

Riyadh Gem should be worth waiting around for in the finale at Wolverhampton, the Book Hotel and Conferencing At Wolverhampton Handicap (8.45).

He made a winning nursery debut for Archie at Southwell back in November while I was out in Japan, doing all his best work in the closing stages over 1m for Jason Hart.

This extra one-and-a-half furlongs should play to his strengths now he's got another winter on his back as there is plenty of stamina in his family, being out of a Sea The Stars mare.

Stamina test looks ideal for Fine Print

Fine Print kept on well to win for me at Wolverhampton earlier this month and bids to follow up in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap (8.15).

John McConnell's Irish raider stayed on powerfully to justify strong support in a 1m 6f handicap so should relish the step up to the extended 2m this time and I'm drawn well enough to get the early cover I need.

My prospects are promising with Alice Haynes's Unforgettable Belle in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Handicap (7.45). She made a winning nursery debut at Leicester in October, coping well with heavy conditions.

Stepping up to eight-and-a-half furlongs here looks a logical step for this daughter of Dark Angel, who has never raced on the all-weather but is out of a daughter of US dirt superstar Scat Daddy so will hopefully cope well with her 6lb rise.

Due Date is a recent winner on the all-weather so certainly has claims for Charlie Wallis in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (7.15). He was also second over this course and distance off the same mark back in February and is well enough drawn in stall six to make his presence felt.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.