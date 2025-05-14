York Dante Festival: Record-breaker Hollie Doyle shares her thoughts on a competitive card at York and pays tribute to Rachael Blackmore and Hayley Turner

Record-breaking Hollie Doyle has four rides at the York Dante Festival and has given her thoughts on her chances and beyond across a very competitive card.

Speedy Arrow can progress again

I have some nice rides at York on Thursday, including Archie Watson's speedball Spartan Arrow in the Lindum York Handicap.

This race has been his initial target since blitzing home in a good handicap at Epsom last month, and he's been in great form at home since. The handicapper put him up seven-pounds for that, but this is a gelding who has so much more potential for improvement that I don't think a mark of 99 should hold him back.

Forecast fast ground on a speed track like York suits Hambleton Racing's son of Sioux Nation to a tee, and I'm hopeful he can maintain his progress from a reasonable draw in stall five on this step up to Class Two company.

Hoping Tadej turns the tables

We think a lot of Tadej at Archie Watson's Saxon Gate Stables, and I can't wait for his second career start in the Frank Whittle Partnership ebfstallions.com Novice Stakes on Thursday.

This son of Ardad knuckled down well on debut at Ascot on Trials Day at the end of April, finishing just three-parts of a length behind the winner Wise Approach in fourth, and he should appreciate the extra furlong on offer here.

He seems to have come on for that experience, so I'm hopeful we can turn the tables on the penalised Godolphin runner - who has to give us five-pounds - and put down a strong marker for Royal Ascot next month.

Dingle out for a hat-trick in Hambleton

Julie Camacho and the team have enjoyed a productive spring with Dingle, who bids for a hat-trick in the Oakmere Homes Hambleton Handicap.

He backed up his Kempton win in March by taking the valuable mile handicap on Vase Day at Lingfield on Good Friday, and now returns to turf off just a three-pound higher rating. This demands a career best, but I'm looking forward to a nice ride.

A little later, I'm on John Gallagher's outsider Captain Kinsella in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes. It's a big ask to match strides with some smart sprinters like Archie Watson's Aesterius, who won last season's Flying Childers and looks a worthy favourite, but we'll give it a good go.

Lion ready to roar in Dante

I just can't see past The Lion In Winter in the big race of the day, the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes.

This strapping son of Sea The Stars beat one of his main market rivals in Wimbledon Hawkeye in last season's Acomb Stakes on the Knavesmire, and he can strengthen his Derby claims on his eagerly-anticipated reappearance now stepping up in trip.

Image: The Lion In Winter is unbeaten in two starts

After all, Aidan O'Brien's horses are simply unstoppable at the moment, with Henri Matisse winning the French 2000 Guineas at the weekend and Delacroix advertising his own Derby claims in Ireland just minutes later.

Godolphin's Alpine Trail also brings an unbeaten record into the race and has the benefit of a recent run, after beating my mount Nibras in a Listed event at Newmarket, so I'd like to see him go well.

Nakheel could be value in Middleton

The fillies' trial, the Group Two Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes, looks more open, with likely favourite Sea The Fire needing to build on her reappearance in the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown.

Better value may come in the shape of Nakheel, who was progressive last year when landing the Group Three Park Hill Stakes over the St Leger trip at Doncaster.

This is a considerable drop back in distance for this daughter of Dubawi, who has won over this kind of trip and could easily continue the good run of form that her trainer Owen Burrows has been enjoying lately.

Hayley paved the way for my latest record

Becoming the winning-most female jockey in Britain is an achievement I'm immensely proud of, and completing the feat at Ascot last weekend was extra special. After reaching 1,000 domestic winners in March, it felt great to surpass Hayley Turner's record of 1,022 on the Sean Woods-trained Brindavan.

Image: Hayley Turner rode her first Royal Ascot winner in the 2019 Sandringham Handicap

I'd like to pay tribute to Hayley and other female riders before me, who paved the way for me to go on and get to this landmark. Hayley had it a lot tougher than I did, and there are now plenty more female riders in the pipeline who have the talent to go on and achieve great things too.

As ever, I will keep my head down and continue to work hard to ensure I have a successful year. Being a jockey isn't a forever-career, so you have to make hay while the sun shines.

Great that Rachael goes out on her own terms

I must admit I was quite shocked when I heard Rachael Blackmore was bringing her illustrious career to an end, but if she thinks the time's right then so be it. She's been such a great jockey - an inspiration to thousands - and has achieved so much in the game.

Image: Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle after Mares' Hurdle victory in 2023

Like everyone in racing, I have so much respect for her, as she's also a very nice person. She set the bar so high that I'm not sure anyone will ever be able to match what she's done.

What is really nice is that she's been able to walk away on her own terms, and I wish her the best of luck in whatever she chooses to do next.