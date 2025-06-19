Hollie Doyle's Royal Ascot blog: Two chances for Sky Sports Racing ambassador on Gold Cup Thursday

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle makes a case for her two rides at Royal Ascot on Thursday and reveals her Gold Cup and Norfolk Stakes verdict.

Hoping Chass Dad can make the right moves

Talented training duo Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole are experiencing Royal Ascot for the first time and I'm thrilled to be sharing it with them by riding two of their runners on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

CHESS DAD steps into handicap company for the first time in the King George V Stakes (3.05) following three promising runs in novice company that have earned him an opening mark of 91.

A Newcastle winner for me on debut, he stepped up to 10 furlongs to finish a close third under a penalty at Newmarket's Craven Meeting and built on that at Nottingham last month. He travelled well for Sean Levey that day but just couldn't quicken off a steady pace to get to Godolphin's Masai Moon and Simon and Ed Crisford's Boatswain, who re-oppose.

He gets weight from them both and I'm hoping the extra quarter-mile and the stiff finish at Ascot will help him bridge the gap on ground he should be fine on.

High draw could pay off for Dividend

DIVIDEND progressed at a rate of knots on the All-Weather over the winter and remains unexposed enough on turf to out-run massive odds in the Britannia Stakes (5.00) on Thursday.

Like Chess Dad, he is trained by Richard and Jamie who believe he has what it takes to put a disappointing run behind him when I rode him in the Esher Cup at Sandown at the end of April.

He didn't get into any kind of rhythm that day when he struggled on the ground and pulling off a hind shoe didn't help his cause either, but he's had a nice break so can hopefully get closer to his Sandown victor Fifth Column this time.

Indeed, we could prove to be better drawn in stall 27 than Godolphin's gelding, who is posted on the far side of the track in stall nine.

Trawlerman loks a catch in the Gold Cup

Image: Trawlerman takes on Illinois in the Gold Cup

I'm convinced the admirable TRAWLERMAN has what it takes to build on his gallant second in last year's Gold Cup when he steps out for the big race of the week on Thursday (4.20) for the in-form Gosdens, who have made a flying start to the Royal Meeting.

Godolphin's seven-year-old did so well to get within a length of star stayer Kyprios 12 months ago and enjoyed a smooth preparation in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown last month.

That comfortable success should have put him cherry ripe for this and if he isn't too exuberant he could upset Aidan O'Brien's rock-solid favourite Illinois. He has some big boots to fill if he's to take over the staying mantle from Kyprios at Ballydoyle and must still prove he stays the trip.

Wise to keep Approach on side in Norfolk

We all saw how impressive CHARLES DARWIN was at Naas last time and I'm confident he can follow up stable companion Gstaad's dominant display in the Coventry Stakes and True Love's success in the Queen Mary when he re-appears in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes (2.30) on Thursday.

Aidan O'Brien's colt may have the most to fear from Godolphin's Wise Approach, who won the race I finished fourth in on his debut on Royal Ascot Trials Day. He didn't build on that at York on his second start but the ground was loose that day and I think we'll see a much improved performance on this quick ground.

Cool Colin was a great watch

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Colin Keane said he had every confidence that Field Of Gold would not be caught after bursting clear in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot

The Group One Sussex Stakes at Goodwood looks to be FIELD OF GOLD's for the taking, if connections opt to stay, at a mile following his scintillating performance in the St James's Palace Stakes on the opening day.

It was a great watch and Colin Keane gave him a very cool ride. He never panicked when he got a bump from Henri Matisse and in the end this lovely grey son of Kingman emulated his father so easily.

The Sussex promises to be another race to savour should be head to the Downs with Queen Anne one-two Docklands and Rosallion likely to run, but giving weight to John and Thady Gosden's exceptional three-year-old would be a formidable task.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.