Hollie Doyle: Who's Glen holds strong Northumberland Plate credentials at Newcastle

Our ambassador Hollie Doyle looks ahead to five rides at Doncaster on Saturday evening, live on Sky Sports Racing, and reflects on her Listed win in France on Tuesday.

Traverse sharper for comeback run

Hambleton Racing's Grand Traverse could be my best chance at Doncaster on Saturday evening when he reappears in the Chique Boutique Doncaster Handicap (8.00).

A stuffy horse, he needed his first run in just over a year when he finished down the field in a seven-furlong handicap at Doncaster earlier this month but should strip fitter this time.

I'm hoping he can get back to the promise he showed when winning on stable debut for my boss Archie Watson at Newcastle last year. Formerly with master French trainer Andre Fabre, he struggled to build on that performance in a handful of runs on turf but this represents a drop in grade off a career low mark of 86.

Wind operation the key to Seeker

Now that he's got that first run under his girth following wind surgery, Blue Seeker will hopefully have enough confidence to make his mark in the Howcroft Group Handicap (7.00) at Doncaster.

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's three-year-old ran respectably on his first start for new connections after being bought out of Simon and Ed Crisford's powerful yard last month.

A winner over seven furlongs on the all-weather as a two-year-old, he needs to translate that form to turf but should appreciate going back up in trip on this big galloping track.

Straight mile ideal for Monopolise

Mark Loughnane's all-weather winner Monopolise runs on turf for the first time since August when he lines up for the Hilton Garden Inn Handicap (9.00) at Doncaster.

The five-year-old has won twice on turf, albeit on softer ground than he is likely to encounter on Town Moor, but is only 1lb higher than when scoring at Kempton Park in January. He ran well on the straight track at Newcastle last winter so should appreciate this test.

Hamaleel learning on the job

I'm looking for a bit more progress from Hamaleel in the seven-furlong British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes (7.30) at Doncaster.

Archie's filly is a big, weak daughter of Palace Pier who is related to a five-furlong winning juvenile and is out of a dam who also won at two but has been in need of the experience in two runs at Redcar and Lingfield Park. She was a bit straighter over this trip last time but is learning on the job.

Image: Archie Watson saddles Hamaleel at Doncaster

Later, Sassy Glory needs to get back to the form she was producing on the all-weather last winter when she reappears in the Doncaster Supporting Racing Staff Week Fillies' Handicap (8.30).

Now racing off a basement mark following a string of disappointing efforts, Mark Walford's filly clearly needs to find plenty more to be competitive in a higher-grade race than the ones she's been running in.

Glen has strong Plate credentials

Andrew Balding's young stayer Who's Glen brings an ideal profile into the big race on Saturday, the £150,000 JenningsBet Northumberland Plate at Newcastle (3.15), live on Sky Sports Racing.

He isn't ideally drawn out in stall 19 but I'm sure PJ McDonald, who rode a double for the yard at Gosforth Park on Thursday, will be able to get him into a good attacking position. Who's Glen is a strong stayer who showed his attributes with a big run from off the pace in the Chester Cup and has proven form on the all-weather too.

I'm also hoping to see another big performance from last year's winner Onesmoothoperator for locally-born trainer Brian Ellison. He may be 12lb higher in the handicap but looks an improved horse judged on his Group Three win in Australia and another Group placing in Meydan.

Brian's star stayer had been on the go a long time but comes into the race a fresh horse following a well-earned break which could prove a real advantage. He's also nicely berthed in stall seven to be in the right place for Connor Beasley when the charge for home begins.

Arrow one of fastest I've ridden

Lightning-fast sprinter Spartan Arrow is without doubt the fastest horse I've ever ridden, with the exception of my multiple Group One winner Bradsell.

Image: Hollie Doyle ranks Spartan Arrow as one of the fastest horses she has partnered

An unlucky second in the Epsom Dash, Archie Watson's five-year-old went one better in the five-furlong Listed Prix Hampton at Chantilly on Tuesday, showing not only blistering early pace but the tenacity to battle back when we were headed.

I'm thrilled for his owners Hambleton Racing who have another exciting horse to go to war with in Pattern races this season. He holds an entry in the Group Two King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood in August which could be an ideal target.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.